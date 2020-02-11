RK Puram Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check RK Puram Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

RK Puram is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in New Delhi district.

Below is the Delhi Poll RK Puram Assembly Election Result 2020 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency information

The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 64.14% and in 2013, 63.46% of RK Puram's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Parmila Tokas of AAP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 19068 votes which was 19.81% of the total votes polled. Parmila Tokas polled a total of 96256 (56.77%) votes.

BJP's Anil Kumar Sharma won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the AAP candidate by a margin of 326 (0.39%) votes. Anil Kumar Sharma polled 84468 which was 33.17% of the total votes polled.