RJD will not be able to open its account in Lok Sabha polls: Ram Vilas Paswan

BJP ally and Lok Janshakti Party president Ram Vilas Paswan said the opposition of Lalu Prasad's RJD to the legislation for 10 percent reservation for the general category poor will lead to its rout in Bihar in Lok Sabha polls and that it will not be able to win a single seat.

Speaking to reporters, he claimed that the RJD's strident opposition to the legislation may also cause division in the grand alliance led by it in Bihar.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance will benefit from the legislation, the Dalit leader asserted, adding that it will cause harmony in the society.

Underlining the political significance of the exercise, the Union minister likened it to a rather big fish netted by a fisherman, causing "jealousy" among other fishermen.

"In a similar way, opposition parties are envious of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over this big political measure. They don't know how to react. Many of them are questioning it but can't help supporting it as well," he told reporters.

Lashing out at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for its opposition to the bill, he said many of its leaders such as Raghuvansh Prasad Singh and Jagdanand Singh come from upper castes and would find it difficult to woo voters from their community.

"RJD will not be able to open its account in Bihar in Lok Sabha polls. All sections of society are happy and if people are happy, then it will obviously benefit the NDA," Paswan said, calling the bill historic.

The constitutional amendment bill was passed in Parliament with almost all major parties supporting it.