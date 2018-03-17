App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Mar 17, 2018 06:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rising India Summit LIVE: No form of expression can be demonised, says Smriti Irani

This blog will bring you live updates from Day 2 of News18's first edition of the Rising India Summit.

highlights

  • Mar 17, 09:13 AM (IST)

  • Mar 17, 06:08 PM (IST)

    No form of expression can be demonised, says Smriti Irani. Having a different opinion only makes you different, not bad. 

  • Mar 17, 06:07 PM (IST)

    The word sanskaar has almost become a slur now, whereas if one uses the word ethics, he or she is taken seriously, says Smriti Irani.

  • Mar 17, 06:02 PM (IST)

    Entertainers who seek inspiration from society for their work have a certain responsibility, says Prasoon Joshi, chairman of the CBFC. 

  • Mar 17, 06:00 PM (IST)

    Having a moral code is in itself viewed as a rebellion nowadays, says Smriti Irani. 

  • Mar 17, 05:59 PM (IST)

    Consumers of today are deconstructing the concept of expression, says Smriti Irani. When was the last time someone listened to a song or read a poem because they thought it was good, not because it was the new trending thing, she asks. 

  • Mar 17, 05:57 PM (IST)

    To bring in a 'New India', status quo needs to change, says Smriti Irani.

  • Mar 17, 05:55 PM (IST)

    Information and Broadcasting minister Smriti Irani and Prasoon Joshi have taken the stage for their much awaited debate on censorship. 

  • Mar 17, 05:41 PM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi is himself a "jhumla", says Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Rawat. 

  • Mar 17, 05:34 PM (IST)

    PM Modi sent some of his ministers to the North East to facilitate an uptick in economic growth there, says Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma. 

  • Mar 17, 05:31 PM (IST)

    Have fought four elections so far and lost two, and I can tell you that I learnt more from the defeats than from the victories, says Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma. 

  • Mar 17, 05:29 PM (IST)

    Goes without saying that connectivity is one of the biggest problems in hill states, says Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma. 

  • Mar 17, 05:23 PM (IST)

    Some of the things that Rahul Gandhi says have turned him into a joke in Indian politics, says Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Rawat.

  • Mar 17, 05:22 PM (IST)

    Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Rawat says Rahul Gandhi may be old enough but he still a novice in politics. 

  • Mar 17, 05:21 PM (IST)

    Uttakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat says no one in this country takes Rahul Gandhi seriously. 

  • Mar 17, 05:10 PM (IST)

    Jawans are now using obsolete weapons and many of them are not comfortable with the weapons they are issued, says Punjab CM Amarinder Singh. Soldiers on the ground tend to desert these weapons and actually start using weapons they capture from the enemies they kill, like AK-47s.

  • Mar 17, 05:08 PM (IST)

    Punjab CM Amarinder Singh says that the army doesn't get paid enough and that the budgetary allocation for defence is falling short of what is necessary. 

  • Mar 17, 05:06 PM (IST)

    Even though there is a law against it, how can I actually go around telling farmers to burn their paddy fields, the Punjab CM asks. Paddy is not like wheat, whose roots decompose in the heat, he adds, saying that paddy farmers need to be compensated more in order for them to stop burning their crop. 

  • Mar 17, 05:03 PM (IST)

    The agrarian distress in Punjab is coming down and there are now significantly less farmer suicides in the state, says Punjab CM Amarinder Singh. He adds that some of the problems still persist because fundamental issues like MSP not being met are still not being addressed. 

  • Mar 17, 05:02 PM (IST)

    Even parties are looking at other options than the NDA, Amarinder Singh says. 

  • Mar 17, 05:01 PM (IST)

    India is looking at an alternative in Rahul Gandhi now because they have become disenchanted with the BJP regime, says Punjab CM Amarinder Singh. 

  • Mar 17, 04:59 PM (IST)

    Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh says Arvind Kejriwal has always jumped here and there and that he is trying to reduce to number of defamation cases against him. He added that AAP has lost ground in New Delhi and surrounding states. 

  • Mar 17, 03:50 PM (IST)

    Politics in India has changed forever and it will never go back to what it was, says Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. 

  • Mar 17, 03:47 PM (IST)

    Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore says BJP will have no problem in tackling a No Confidence Motion even if everyone unites to back it. 

  • Mar 17, 03:46 PM (IST)

    Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore says that the media should be rid of its negativity. 

  • Mar 17, 03:41 PM (IST)

    Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Sports Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore says that the government is starting its first sports sponsorship programme through which 1,000 young children will be identified and given Rs 5 lakh every year to further their career in sports. 

  • Mar 17, 02:46 PM (IST)
  • Mar 17, 02:45 PM (IST)
LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC