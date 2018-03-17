Rising India Summit LIVE: No form of expression can be demonised, says Smriti Irani

Live now
Mar 17, 2018 06:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Winning elections has become business: Ruchir Sharma
Enough opportunity in Indian markets: Ruchir Sharma
23,000 millionaires left India since 2014: Ruchir Sharma
Paul Krugman lauds India's pool of entrepreneurship
Krugman on India and China
Gorakhpur debacle won't repeat: Rajnath Singh
No corrupt minister in Modi govt: Rajnath Singh
Focus on North East
Keynote | Rising India: The Challenges Within | Home Minister Rajnath Singh
No form of expression can be demonised, says Smriti Irani. Having a different opinion only makes you different, not bad.
The word sanskaar has almost become a slur now, whereas if one uses the word ethics, he or she is taken seriously, says Smriti Irani.
Entertainers who seek inspiration from society for their work have a certain responsibility, says Prasoon Joshi, chairman of the CBFC.
Having a moral code is in itself viewed as a rebellion nowadays, says Smriti Irani.
Consumers of today are deconstructing the concept of expression, says Smriti Irani. When was the last time someone listened to a song or read a poem because they thought it was good, not because it was the new trending thing, she asks.
To bring in a 'New India', status quo needs to change, says Smriti Irani.
Information and Broadcasting minister Smriti Irani and Prasoon Joshi have taken the stage for their much awaited debate on censorship.
Rahul Gandhi is himself a "jhumla", says Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Rawat.
PM Modi sent some of his ministers to the North East to facilitate an uptick in economic growth there, says Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma.
Have fought four elections so far and lost two, and I can tell you that I learnt more from the defeats than from the victories, says Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma.
Goes without saying that connectivity is one of the biggest problems in hill states, says Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma.
Some of the things that Rahul Gandhi says have turned him into a joke in Indian politics, says Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Rawat.
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Rawat says Rahul Gandhi may be old enough but he still a novice in politics.
Uttakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat says no one in this country takes Rahul Gandhi seriously.
Jawans are now using obsolete weapons and many of them are not comfortable with the weapons they are issued, says Punjab CM Amarinder Singh. Soldiers on the ground tend to desert these weapons and actually start using weapons they capture from the enemies they kill, like AK-47s.
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh says that the army doesn't get paid enough and that the budgetary allocation for defence is falling short of what is necessary.
Even though there is a law against it, how can I actually go around telling farmers to burn their paddy fields, the Punjab CM asks. Paddy is not like wheat, whose roots decompose in the heat, he adds, saying that paddy farmers need to be compensated more in order for them to stop burning their crop.
The agrarian distress in Punjab is coming down and there are now significantly less farmer suicides in the state, says Punjab CM Amarinder Singh. He adds that some of the problems still persist because fundamental issues like MSP not being met are still not being addressed.
Even parties are looking at other options than the NDA, Amarinder Singh says.
India is looking at an alternative in Rahul Gandhi now because they have become disenchanted with the BJP regime, says Punjab CM Amarinder Singh.
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh says Arvind Kejriwal has always jumped here and there and that he is trying to reduce to number of defamation cases against him. He added that AAP has lost ground in New Delhi and surrounding states.
India has first-mover advantage in export of services, job creation key for growth: Paul Krugman
Nobel laureate Paul Krugman has said India may be able ride the next wave of globalisation through export of services but cautioned that the country could end up with mass unemployment.
Gorakhpur debacle won't happen again: Rajnath Singh
"What happened in Gorakhpur will not happen again because we know that this result is also a possibility," Singh said at News18's Rising India Summit.
Politics in India has changed forever and it will never go back to what it was, says Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore says BJP will have no problem in tackling a No Confidence Motion even if everyone unites to back it.
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore says that the media should be rid of its negativity.
Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Sports Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore says that the government is starting its first sports sponsorship programme through which 1,000 young children will be identified and given Rs 5 lakh every year to further their career in sports.