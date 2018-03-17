App
Mar 17, 2018 10:08 AM IST

Rising India Summit LIVE: Home Minister Rajnath Singh to deliver keynote address shortly

This blog will bring you live updates from Day 2 of News18's first edition of the Rising India Summit.

highlights

  • Mar 17, 09:13 AM (IST)

  • Mar 17, 10:11 AM (IST)

    Home Minister Rajnath Singh is on his way to the venue and will arrive shortly. Stay tuned.

  • Mar 17, 10:07 AM (IST)

    Guests are beginning to arrive at the Rising India Summit on Day 2. The event has brought together national and international luminaries from the fields of governance, arts, business and academia under one roof. While PM Modi, MakeMytrip's Deep Kalra, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and other dignitaries addressed the gathering on Day 1, the session on Saturday will see personalities like Paul Krugman, Kangana Ranaut, Prasoon Joshi and Ruchir Sharma talk about their respective fields and its contribution in new India.

  • Mar 17, 09:33 AM (IST)

    Focus on North East

    At the summit on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted in how his government's 'Act East, Act Fast' policy has brought "Delhi to the doorsteps of North East". Spelling out how his government introduced energy projects in the region, PM Modi said: "There were 18,000 villages that after independence had not received electricity, of this 13,000 were in North-East. We are working overtime to reduce this deficiency and to a large extent we already have."

    The talk on North East doesn't end there. Meghalaya's new Chief Minister Conrad Sangma will further speak about the development in North East India and share his government's plan for Meghalaya. Catch him live at 4:30 pm.

  • Mar 17, 09:18 AM (IST)

    Amid challenges such as terrorism and financial frauds that create hurdles for India, Home Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to talk about ways to combat such challenges and measures to propel India's progress. Recently, Singh had said: "Social media has also posed serious challenge to policing. The three main issues are (i) law and order, (ii) cyber crimes like fake and imitating accounts, financial frauds (Nigerian 419 frauds), malware delivery, drug and other illegal article sales, victimisation of women and children and (iii) terrorism." The Home Minister had also dubbed radicalisation of youth as one of the most challenging problems faced across the globe. He lauded India's efforts to clamp down on and curb the menace of radicalisation of youth.

  • Mar 17, 09:09 AM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi set the tone for the summit on Friday, spelling out his vision for India on the global map. Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Suresh Prabhu, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and leaders of India Inc discussed the country's growth story at the summit. Catch the full coverage here.

  • Mar 17, 09:01 AM (IST)

    Bears charged ahead on Friday with the Sensex losing more than 500 points as investors turned cautious amid global trade war concerns, and political uncertainties after the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) formally pulled out of NDA government. All sectoral indices closed in the red as Nifty Bank, Auto, FMCG, Metal, Pharma and Realty indices were down between 1 percent and 2 percent while technology stocks saw buying interest towards the end that helped the IT index to minimise loss to half a percent.

    Tune in at 11:45 AM to watch Ruchir Sharma, Head of Emerging Markets and Chief Global Strategist, Morgan Stanley in conversation with CNBC-TV18 Managing Editor Shereen Bhan. He will speak on a session titled India Rising: Is It?

  • Mar 17, 08:58 AM (IST)

    At 10:30 AM, noted economist and Nobel Prize winner Paul Krugman will speak in a session A View from Afar moderated by CNBC-TV18 Executive Editor Latha Venkatesh.

  • Mar 17, 08:57 AM (IST)

     Keynote | Rising India: The Challenges Within | Home Minister Rajnath Singh

    To begin with, Home Minister Rajnath Singh will deliver keynote speech Rising India: The Challenges Within at 10 am.

  • Mar 17, 08:50 AM (IST)

    Expect an exciting and eventful day as the Rising India Summit will have a star-studded line-up of diginitaries from the government and entertainment industry today. There will be a lot of sessions where government officials will discuss the roadmap for India.

  • Mar 17, 08:47 AM (IST)

    Good morning readers. This blog will bring you live updates from Day 2 of News18's first edition of the Rising India Summit.

