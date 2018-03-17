Rising India Summit LIVE: Home Minister Rajnath Singh to deliver keynote address shortly

Focus on North East

At the summit on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted in how his government's 'Act East, Act Fast' policy has brought "Delhi to the doorsteps of North East". Spelling out how his government introduced energy projects in the region, PM Modi said: "There were 18,000 villages that after independence had not received electricity, of this 13,000 were in North-East. We are working overtime to reduce this deficiency and to a large extent we already have."

The talk on North East doesn't end there. Meghalaya's new Chief Minister Conrad Sangma will further speak about the development in North East India and share his government's plan for Meghalaya. Catch him live at 4:30 pm.