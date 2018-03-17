Rising India Summit LIVE: Enough opportunity to make money in India, says Morgan Stanley's Ruchir Sharma

Live now
Mar 17, 2018 12:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.
Sign in with
highlights
8-10% growth difficult: Ruchir Sharma
Winning elections has become business: Ruchir Sharma
Delink markets and elections: Ruchir Sharma
Enough opportunity in Indian markets: Ruchir Sharma
23,000 millionaires left India since 2014: Ruchir Sharma
Paul Krugman lauds India's pool of entrepreneurship
Krugman on India and China
Gorakhpur debacle won't repeat: Rajnath Singh
No corrupt minister in Modi govt: Rajnath Singh
Focus on North East
Keynote | Rising India: The Challenges Within | Home Minister Rajnath Singh
Ruchir Sharma bats for decentralisation of power. “The best hope India has is to keep ushering in an era of corporate federalism. There has to be more decentralisation of power. Much more power needs to be given to the states. That's the best hope for India.”
8-10% growth difficult: Ruchir Sharma
Ruchir Sharma believes low-end manufacturing will spur growth. “We are now in an era of de-globalisation. It is now difficult to export your way to prosperity. Now we need to move to low-end manufacturing with low input costs. We didn’t quite miss the bus on manufacturing growth. We have lost time.”
Sharma, however, gives a mixed outlook. 8-10% growth is difficult due to global cues. “Nobody in the global economy is growing above 8%. We are the fastest growing economy. That’s a great marketing tag. But 8-10 percent growth is difficult because the global climate has changed. It’s unlikely for India to get there," he says.
India’s unemployment problem is a cause of concern for Ruchir Sharma. “The world unemployment is at its lowest in 40 years. There are enough jobs in developed countries, but India has been battling with lack of jobs. The key to success in most developed economies was that they exported their way to prosperity," he says.
India had the opportunity, but did not capitalise on the world growth. Working-age population is shrinking in 40 countries of the world. That is a major headwind in economic growth. We are beginning to see a fall in the population growth rate: Ruchir Sharma
Winning elections has become business: Ruchir Sharma
Politicians should put in more thought about why they lose elections. Winning an election has become business. Most political funding is private. So the end result is how one makes maximum returns from the investment: Ruchir Sharma
Delink markets and elections: Ruchir Sharma
The Chief Global Strategist at Morgan Stanley now makes a call for delinking of markets and elections. “The importance of politics is way exaggerated. I feel we should not draw results about markets from elections. Polls and bypolls don’t affect markets. It is fascinating to track politics, but economics has its own story." he says.
Enough opportunity in Indian markets: Ruchir Sharma
The biggest cliche in the world is that easy money has already been made. I think there is always money to be made. I see enough opportunity in Indian markets. There are good quality companies: Ruchir Sharma
For me, India has been forever rising. The highest number of quality companies in the world are in India. Over the last 5 years, at least 70 companies in India with a turnover of over a billion dollars have doubled their value despite crony capitalism: Ruchir Sharma
23,000 millionaires left India since 2014: Ruchir Sharma
Sharma is raising points that are a cause of concern and caution. "Since 2014, 23 thousand millionaires have left this country. Last year 7,000 millionaires left India. The year before it was 4 thousand. A major side effect of this is that you need your own people to invest in your country. This affects domestic markets. The number is highest in the world in terms of share," Sharma says.
Ruchir Sharma minces no words — banking crisis is letting the Indian economy down, he says. “Every country needs a public sector but no country is as unbalanced as India. PSU banks hold 2/3rd of the assets, while private banks are involved in more transactions. This is choking the Indian banking sector. There is regulatory overkill in the Indian banking sector because private banks will keep lending, but central banks are still holding assets.”
Morgan Stanley’s Ruchir Sharma in conversation with CNBC TV-18’s Shereen Bhan now.
Asked about the rise of Xi Jinping as ‘President for Life’, Paul Krugman says China seems to be moving backwards. “We had hoped that China's economic progress and gradual democratisation would go hand in hand. But China moving backwards to a strongman rule is disappointing. China is a financial crisis waiting to happen. China is sustaining itself with a credit bubble that is waiting to burst, however long it takes.”
After optimism, Krugman highlights his concerns for India. Middle-income track is the limit of successes, he says. "It is common for countries to grow rapidly till they reach this slowed down pace, a stagnation of sorts. They don't seem to close the last gap between themselves and the US or North West Europe. The institutional problems that are tolerable when you're a poor country start becoming a problem.... when you can no longer be just a place where things are cheaper. There are issues of corruption. You can't become Denmark with Chinese levels of corruption.”
India has first mover advantage on globalisation of service trade: Krugman
"Up till now India's rise, all success stories were based on manufacturing. India does need to do more of that. The possibilities of services delivery have only just begun. The globalisation of service trade is probably the future. India has the first mover advantage here. We don't know if this can provide employment on the scale India needs, but India has the advantage of those returning from the Silicon Valley to set up business here," says Krugman
Paul Krugman lauds India's pool of entrepreneurship
Krugman is highly optimistic about India’s growth. Listing out this reasons, he says: “The first one is the sheer number of people and their qualification. India does have a lot of smart people. There is a clearly a cultural reservoir of creativity and entrepreneurship. Secondly, the widespread fluency of English is important. It matters a lot how many people of working age you have. Japan couldn't become an economic superpower because of demography. China is starting to look like that. Its working age population has peaked and will go down. It cannot continue to grow at the pace it did.”
EODB ranking not a badge of distinction, but it is better: Krugman
Paul Krugman says, “India was famous for License Raj, where bureaucratic obstacles were immense. I'm on the Centre-Left, but I don't think the government should have a heavy hand on economy. India has become a much easier place to do business. The PM said India moved from 148 to 100 in the rankings. That's not a badge of distinction, but it's better. The transformation of policy came at a good time. India opened up at the right time. It was witnessing changes on policy elsewhere. And policymakers were aware of opportunities, and that the world was becoming a friendly place for development.”
Krugman on India and China
Paul Krugman has some interesting observations about India and China. “People often talk about China, but India is part of this story as well. India is still poor, but not in the same level at all. Indian GDP per capita is 12% of the US now, which sounds low but is up from 4%. India has the same per capita income that Japan did in the 1960s. And that country made a full transformation,” he says. Krugman expects that in a few decades India will be among developed countries like Japan.
Paul Krugman draws comparisons between India's growth story and that of Great Britain's. “What Great Britain achieved in 150 years, India managed in just 30. The progress is extraordinary. This is a very big country, which people at some level have not fully noticed. It has overtaken Japan and is only behind US and China, and is far ahead of any European country. This is a super power."
India has been able to achieve the same economic growth in 30 years that Great Britain did in 150 years: Krugman
India was infamous for 'licence Raj'. That image has changed: Krugman
The world is not paying the amount of attention to India that it deserves, says Krugman.
"In the 1980s world development pattern changed in two ways: globalisation took a great leap forward. Something unprecedented happened to the world's trading system. Trade had been growing since WW2. But till 85 or so, that growth it reflected old patterns. After 1990, world trade grows to levels about twice as compared to the past. Not only did the volume grow but trade's character changed too. In the 80s, wealthy countless sold manufactured goods to developing and the latter sold raw materials to the former. It was a colonial world still. Colonies had political independence but not economic," Krugman says.
Economist Paul Krugman says, "I hope it will be clear I'm not an expert on India. Will talk on global issues and where India fits in the story. I went to grad school in 1970s when I had to decide what my focus area should be. Realised then no issue more important than develop economics, to help poor countries become less poor. I didn't do it because I was a coward. It was then a depressing field. About why poor countries could not make their way, why poor stayed poor."
Just before Singh's keynote ended, the Home Minister denied aspirations to become Prime Minister. Singh said he is not over ambitious. “Everyone has a role in society. Our PM is doing a very good job. Mahatma Gandhi wasn’t PM or President, but people know him.”
Home Minister Rajnath Singh's keynote address has ended. Next up is Nobel-winning economist Paul Krugman.
Gorakhpur debacle won't repeat: Rajnath Singh
The BJP recently lost bypolls in Gorakhpur bastion. Rajnath Singh expects that the party will not see such a debacle in future. “What happened in Gorakhpur will not happen again because we have understood that what the result is also a possibility. We realised that ‘aisa bhi ho sakta hai’,” says Singh.
“The speed with which our nation is developing, I believe that the time is not far when we will say that India has reached the top 5 nations. Soon, we will be saying that India has become a super economic nation,” he says.