Rising India Summit LIVE: Enough opportunity to make money in India, says Morgan Stanley's Ruchir Sharma

8-10% growth difficult: Ruchir Sharma

Ruchir Sharma believes low-end manufacturing will spur growth. “We are now in an era of de-globalisation. It is now difficult to export your way to prosperity. Now we need to move to low-end manufacturing with low input costs. We didn’t quite miss the bus on manufacturing growth. We have lost time.”

Sharma, however, gives a mixed outlook. 8-10% growth is difficult due to global cues. “Nobody in the global economy is growing above 8%. We are the fastest growing economy. That’s a great marketing tag. But 8-10 percent growth is difficult because the global climate has changed. It’s unlikely for India to get there," he says.

