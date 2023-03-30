Rising India Summit |During UPA regime CBI pressured me to frame Narendra Modi: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on March 29 said during the Congress-led UPA regime, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was allegedly putting pressure on him to frame Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2005 Shohrabuddin encounter case.

Shah, while speaking at the Network18 Rising India Summit, accused the Congress party of booking politicians under false cases and misusing agencies for their political benefit.

He claimed that he himself had suffered from such misuse of power when he was the home minister of Gujarat, and a fake case was registered against him in connection with an encounter.

“A case was registered against me and I was arrested by the CBI. The agency was putting pressure on me to name Narendra Modi to secure release. We didn’t wear black clothes or protest against the government,” said Shah in response to a question on the opposition's charge that the BJP government was “misusing” central agencies to target them.

Moneycontrol News