Rising India Summit | Apna time aagaya, says Rajnath Singh as he shares India's journey from 'fragile 5 to fab 5'

News18
Mar 30, 2023 / 01:01 PM IST

“It’s been a long time since we are saying ‘apna time aayega’, ‘apna time aayega’. But, today I want to say this in front of everyone that ‘apna time agaya’. This is Rising India," said Rajnath Singh at Rising India Summit 2023.

Drawing a parallel between Network18’s Rising India theme and the country’s fast-paced growth, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that India’s “aapna time agaya… it is now a rising India".

Giving the opening address, Union Defence Minister said that the Indian economy is growing and that it is one of the fastest growing economy in the world.

Indian Economy has now has shifted from “Fragile 5 to Fabulous 5" in the world.