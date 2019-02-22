Rising India Summit 2019: PM Modi to define national priorities

Through centuries India has drawn energy from the crises it has faced, emerging stronger and more innovative. As the nation sets aside its differences in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, News18 brings together the best minds from varied disciplines across India onto one stage on February 25 and 26.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead from the front at the Rising India Summit 2019, delivering the keynote address at the flagship event of India's biggest media network. This year the event is taking place in the backdrop of the Pulwama attack and the upcoming general elections. Hence, it has been aptly themed "Beyond Politics: Defining National Priorities".

It will feature the who's who of politics, business and culture. From BJP President Amit Shah to Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh CMs Yogi Adityanath and Kamal Nath, film stars Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and spiritual leader Sadhguru along with two dozen prominent personalities will speak at the power-packed summit in Delhi's Diplomatic Enclave.

Day One will begin with the exploration of a new growth mantra for the world's oldest living civilisation with spiritual leader Sadhguru, founder of Isha Foundation, who will be in conversation with Yoga guru Baba Ramdev in a session moderated by poet, lyricist and advertising icon Prasoon Joshi.

This will be followed by a high-power discussion between three of the top Union cabinet heavyweights – Minister for Surface Transport and Shipping Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Law and Justice, and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad, and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal.

On the agenda is a session titled "India Ahoy: Growth and Gumption", which will witness a panel discussion by top business heavyweights and policymakers. Following this, CMs Yogi Adityanath and Kamal Nath will address interactive sessions.

The highlight of the evening will be an address by PM Modi, who will put forth his vision for the country. In the first edition of the summit in 2018, the PM talked about how, for him, Rising India means the rise of every citizen's self-respect. This year, he will define the contours of a new national resolve in the wake of recent events.

Day Two will witness a celebrity star cast from across sectors. Each panel has been carefully chosen to get the best of contrarian (and creative) opinions. BJP President Amit Shah will take stock of the latest political situation prevailing in the country in a session titled Mahabharat, while CM of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh, newly-elected CM of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel, Puducherry CM V Narayanaswamy, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma and Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur will talk about burning issues in separate sessions.

Southern superstar and politician Kamal Haasan will discuss the "whys and hows" of his electoral entry while Deepika Padukone will share her experience as a youth icon.

There will be an interesting political duel featuring Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani and RPN Singh of the Congress, while BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav, one of the main architects of its now-disbanded alliance with the PDP in Jammu and Kashmir, will be quizzed about whether peace can ever return to the restive state, the northeast and India's engagement with the world.

The summit will have strong eclectic components, with sessions ranging from sports to women to youth in politics. Minister of State for Sports, Youth Affairs and Information and Broadcasting Colonel Rajyavardhan Rathore, cricket icon Anil Kumble and world champion boxer Mary Kom will discuss how sporting ties can and must go on even in the shadow of terror and the increasing democratisation of achievements now visible in the country.

A panel of women including Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu, MP Supriya Sule, Malayalam actress Padmapriya, writer and filmmaker Paromita Vohra and writer and social commentator Santosh Desai will discuss the #Metoo movement and the new gender equation.

Young politicians like K Kavitha (of the TRS), Tejaswi Yadav (RJD), Anurag Thakur (BJP), Chirag Paswan (LJP), Divya Spandana (Congress), Jayant Chaudhary (RLD) and Nara Lokesh (TDP) will discuss new narratives in a new India, while those with legislative experience including Omar Abdullah, Sachin Pilot and Babul Supriyo -- will debate the churn in India's Political Sangam.