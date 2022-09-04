'Rishi Sunak’s race is not an election issue'

Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty with their daughters. (Image: Twitter/RishiSunak)

Boris Johnson’s landslide victory in December 2019 is now a fading memory. A spate of resignations by senior ministers and Conservative party MPs in July unravelled his scandal-prone government in less than 40 hours.

Rishi Sunak, chancellor of the exchequer, was one of the first to resign and his decision is seen by most as being the catalyst that brought down Johnson.

Elizabeth Truss, the British foreign secretary, was one of the few senior ministers who did not resign.

The loyalty and competence of the two ministers will now be put to test as Tory members cast their vote to choose a new leader and the next prime minister of the UK, at a time when the country faces one of its worst economic and political crises.

Michael Kandiah is a well-known commentator on British politics and teaches contemporary British history at King’s College, London. He is currently director of the ICBH (Institute for Contemporary British History) Witness Programme, which seeks to capture the testimony of British politicians, diplomats, civil servants, and other key individuals involved in significant events in recent British history.

In an interview with Pranay Sharma, he spoke about the ongoing leadership struggle in the Conservative party, its relevance in the contemporary political scenario, and the relations between the UK and the European Union (EU) in the near future. He says Sunak's race is not an issue in the election.

On September 5, we will know who the Tories elected as their new leader and who will be the next prime minister of Britain. But what is this election all about?

It’s a struggle for supremacy within the British elite for dominance of a major political party — the Conservative Party. Rishi Sunak is favoured by the moneyed establishment, and by the cultural and bureaucratic elite, that wish to be more aligned with the EU as they believe that’s in their interest.

Elizabeth Truss is favoured by those who, while not wanting a complete rift with the EU, are willing to contemplate a thriving future beyond Europe and want stronger borders.

The US had its first black president more than 10 years back. Is the UK ready for a non-white prime minister?

Absolutely.

Ethnic minorities of south Asian origin have recently held major offices of state, like home secretary (home minister) and chancellor of the exchequer (finance minister). Mention should also be made of Kemi Badenock, who is of Nigerian origin and seen by many as a future Conservative leader.

Sunak’s problems with rank-and-file Conservative voters have little to do with his race.

Opinion polls suggests that popular opinion is comfortable with the prospect of a non-white prime minister.

Surveys show that Elizabeth Truss has a clear lead over Sunak. Are they being judged on their competence or something else?

In addition to competency, I think they are being judged on two things.

The first is their attitude to the EU and their approach to the final completion (or not) of Brexit. Truss is preferred by Conservative voters who want their leader to take a firm stand with the EU.

The second is their role in the downfall of former prime minister Boris Johnson, who continues to remain popular with Conservative voters. Sunak’s key role in Johnson’s removal, via the timing of his resignation, is considered by many to be a betrayal. Truss did not resign.

The UK has had four prime ministers in six years, three of who were forced out while in office. What is wrong with the Conservative Party?

There is nothing wrong with the Conservative Party. Historically, they have been happy to remove leaders they consider a liability, including Margaret Thatcher. The current situation is the result of an extraordinary political event: Brexit.

Brexit has affected in different but also similar ways the two main political parties who are able to form a government. The main opposition Labour Party got rid of their leader Jeremy Corbyn in 2020 for many reasons, including his lukewarm attitude towards the European Union.

After 12 years of Conservative rule, the UK is in the midst of a serious economic crisis, rising inflation, slow growth, drop in wages, steep rise in energy prices, and labour strikes in different sectors. Can a new leader tackle all this before the next election?

No. The problems are just too big and too deep.

While the Ukraine war is a massive exogenous shock, it has revealed existing structural weaknesses in the UK’s economy, foreign policy, and political system, which can be traced back decades.

They cannot be fixed within the time period of the next general election, which might be held in 2024 or possibly earlier.

Truss and Sunak’s stated solutions are short-term. Whoever wins, the government’s actual room for manoeuvre may be very narrow.

What has changed in the Conservative Party? Is it able to keep up with rapid changes around it?

Historically, the Conservatives, despite their name, have been nimbler than Labour in adapting to change. It is this ability to change that delivered Boris Johnson a comfortable majority in the 2019 general election.

He was able to appeal to voters in the north of England – the so-called ‘Red Wall’ – who had never voted Conservative before. However, opinion polls now reveal that the broader electorate has tired of the Conservatives and no longer trust the government to deliver on issues that they deem important.

Will relations with Europe get better or worse under the new leader?

Relations with the EU will get worse no matter who is the new leader. This is largely because of the processes of the EU, and the way any UK prime minister can negotiate with the EU.

The Northern Ireland Protocol, which was agreed to in 2017 by Theresa May’s government and the EU, allowed for Northern Ireland (one of the four countries comprising the UK) to remain partly within the EU. This is becoming increasingly difficult for the British to accept.

For their part, the EU is unlikely to accept any revision of the treaty.

Even so, the UK is a key member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), and this defence relationship is important for those EU countries who are also members. It is likely that in this arena, relations will be better, because collective European security is important to all of them.

How relevant is Margaret Thatcher now in the Conservative Party?

Like Winston Churchill, Margaret Thatcher is one of the towering figures of the modern Conservative Party. Virtually all Conservative leaders, including Thatcher and Johnson, have claimed to have drawn inspiration from Churchill.

In practice, these popular rhetorical evocations of Churchill and Thatcher which resonate with core Conservative voters because both are deemed to have been strong and effective leaders, have meant little to what Conservative leaders do while in government. I don’t see this changing.