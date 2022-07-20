 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rishi Sunak | The Indian origin leader, who can become UK’s next PM | World News

Jul 20, 2022 / 02:28 PM IST

Who is Rishi Sunak? Here’s a look into the illustrious life of the Indian-origin UK MP, who played a key role in Boris Johnson’s exit and has become the frontrunner to be the next Prime Minister of Britain

