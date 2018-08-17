App
Aug 17, 2018 11:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RIP Atal Bihari Vajpayee LIVE: Mortal remains of former PM received by PM Modi and others at BJP HQ

The mortal remains of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be kept at BJP Headquarters in New Delhi from 9 am to 1 pm for final tributes. Vajpayee's last rites to be held at Rashtriya Smriti Sthal at 4pm.

highlights

  • Aug 17, 10:10 AM (IST)
  • Aug 17, 11:10 AM (IST)
  • Aug 17, 11:03 AM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP supremo Amit Shah and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh receive the mortal remains of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the BHP Headquarters in New Delhi.

  • Aug 17, 10:55 AM (IST)
  • Aug 17, 10:43 AM (IST)

    Delhi High court and all District courts to function till 1 pm today. The competent authority has decided that there will be half-day holiday today to allow officials and staff to attend the funeral of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Smriti Sthal. –ANI

  • Aug 17, 10:32 AM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached BJP Headquarters at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in New Delhi, CNN-News18 has reported.

  • Aug 17, 10:23 AM (IST)
  • Aug 17, 10:16 AM (IST)

    Country lost innocent politician in Vajpayee: Uddhav Thackeray

    The NDA had remained strong because former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee used to take everybody along, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray said today while condoling the death of the BJP patriarch.

    Terming Vajpayee as an "innocent politician" and the "Bheeshm Pitamah", Thackeray said the former PM remained unaffected by ego that comes along with power in politics.

    Click here to read what Uddhav Thackeray said

  • Aug 17, 10:05 AM (IST)
  • Aug 17, 10:04 AM (IST)

    Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's casket is being moved from his residence at Krishna Menon Marg to the BJP headquarters at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in New Delhi. 

  • Aug 17, 09:56 AM (IST)

    Government announces seven-day state mourning

    In its circular, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced: "As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, it has been decided that seven days of state mourning will be observed throughout India from August 16-22, both days inclusive.

    "During this period, the national flag will be flown at half mast throughout India where it is regularly flown and there will be no official entertainment during the period of the state mourning," the Home Ministry said.

  • Aug 17, 09:53 AM (IST)

    Supreme Court and the Registry will observe half-day holiday today and will sit till 1 pm, in light of the demise of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. – ANI

  • Aug 17, 09:48 AM (IST)

    Atal Bihari Vajpayee did not allow BJP to swing to extreme right of political spectrum: P Chidambaram

    Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram today described former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as someone who anchored the BJP close to the middle and did not allow the party to swing to the extreme right of the political spectrum.

    Click here to read more

  • Aug 17, 09:40 AM (IST)
  • Aug 17, 09:06 AM (IST)
  • Aug 17, 09:01 AM (IST)

    Students place candles around a painting featuring India's former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to pay him homage in Mumbai. (Reuters)

    Students place candles around a painting featuring India's former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to pay him homage in Mumbai. (Reuters)
  • Aug 17, 08:52 AM (IST)
  • Aug 17, 08:46 AM (IST)
  • Aug 17, 08:43 AM (IST)

    The mortal remains of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be kept at BJP Headquarters in New Delhi from 9 am to 1 pm for final tributes. Vajpayee's last rites to be held at Rashtriya Smriti Sthal at 4pm. 

  • Aug 17, 08:35 AM (IST)
  • Aug 17, 08:34 AM (IST)
  • Aug 17, 08:25 AM (IST)

    President Ram Nath Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind offers condolence to Namita Kaul Bhattacharya, adopted daughter, and Niharika Bhattacharya, grand daughter as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and BJP President Amit Shah stand with others looks on as they  tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, at his Krishna Menon Marg residence, in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI)

    President Ram Nath Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind offers condolence to Namita Kaul Bhattacharya, adopted daughter, and Niharika Bhattacharya, grand daughter as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and BJP President Amit Shah stand with others looks on as they  tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, at his Krishna Menon Marg residence, in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI)
  • Aug 17, 08:10 AM (IST)
  • Aug 17, 08:09 AM (IST)
  • Aug 17, 08:08 AM (IST)
  • Aug 17, 07:58 AM (IST)
  • Aug 17, 07:56 AM (IST)
  • Aug 16, 10:52 PM (IST)
  • Aug 16, 10:44 PM (IST)

    Senior Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot and Ghulam Nabi Azad have paid their tribute to former PM Vajpayee.

