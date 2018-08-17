RIP Atal Bihari Vajpayee LIVE: Mortal remains of former PM received by PM Modi and others at BJP HQ

Country lost innocent politician in Vajpayee: Uddhav Thackeray

The NDA had remained strong because former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee used to take everybody along, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray said today while condoling the death of the BJP patriarch.

Terming Vajpayee as an "innocent politician" and the "Bheeshm Pitamah", Thackeray said the former PM remained unaffected by ego that comes along with power in politics.

