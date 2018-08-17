RIP Atal Bihari Vajpayee LIVE: India's 'most loved' PM begins final journey, thousands pour in to pay tribute

Live now
highlights
Government announces seven-day state mourning
Atal Bihari Vajpayee did not allow BJP to swing to extreme right of political spectrum: P Chidambaram
PM Narendra Modi is addressing the nation.
Last rites to be held at 4pm tomorrow
Atal Bihari Vajpayee no more
Kejriwal asks AAP workers to avoid birthday celebrations in light of Vajapayee's health
Big leaders reach AIIMS as Vajpayee's health continues to be critical
UP CM Yogi Adityanath says his prayers with Vajpayee
Vajpayee under supervision of AIIMS director
Vajpayee's condition deteriorates
JUST IN: Thousands throng the procession to get a last glimpse of their "most loved" Prime Minister, shower petals.
JUST IN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president Amit Shah lead Atal Bihari Vajpayee's funeral procession.
Swami Agnivesh assaulted on his way to pay tribute to the former Prime Minister, reports News18.
Indo-US ties progressed to a new level during Vajpayee Bush regime: US Ambassador
The Indo-US relationship progressed to a new level under Atal Bihari Vajpayee and George Bush though the two countries used to be at an arm's length before that, US Ambassador Kenneth I Juster said.
The ambassador was speaking during a discussion here on "Evolution of US India relationship" with Lalit Mansingh, former Foreign Secretary of India and Ambassador to the United States.
"The Indo-US relationship used to be at an arm's length before the times of Vajpayee and Bush, who took the relationship to a new level," the US Ambassador said.
Great man Vajpayee strove for resolution of issues concerning Kashmir, say separatists
A section of separatist leaders here today said former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee was a "great man" and a rare leader with "humaneness" who sought a resolution of the issues related to Kashmir. "I am sad to hear about the demise of A B Vajpayee ji.
Atalji was indeed a rare Indian leader who had the humaneness to seek the resolution of the festering Kashmir dispute in the wide ambit of humanity and not within the confines of a constitution," chairman of moderate faction of Hurriyat Conference Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays a wreath on the mortal remains of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as he pays last respects at BJP headquarters, in New Delhi on Friday. (Image: PTI)
Pakistan pays tribute to 'statesman' Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO) spokesman said in a statement that "we have learnt with sadness the passing away of Atal Bihari Vajpayee".
"Mr Vajpayee was a renowned statesman who contributed to bringing a change in India-Pakistan relations and remained a key supporter of SAARC and regional cooperation for development," the spokesman said.
Advisory issued by Delhi Police:
DDU Marg from ITO red light upto Minto Bridge is closed for traffic movement.
Traffic is normal near India Gate and all roads in New Delhi area are opened for traffic movement.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP supremo Amit Shah and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh receive the mortal remains of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the BHP Headquarters in New Delhi.