RIP Atal Bihari Vajpayee LIVE: India's 'most loved' PM begins final journey, thousands pour in to pay tribute

Indo-US ties progressed to a new level during Vajpayee Bush regime: US Ambassador

The Indo-US relationship progressed to a new level under Atal Bihari Vajpayee and George Bush though the two countries used to be at an arm's length before that, US Ambassador Kenneth I Juster said.

The ambassador was speaking during a discussion here on "Evolution of US India relationship" with Lalit Mansingh, former Foreign Secretary of India and Ambassador to the United States.

"The Indo-US relationship used to be at an arm's length before the times of Vajpayee and Bush, who took the relationship to a new level," the US Ambassador said.

