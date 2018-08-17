App
Aug 17, 2018 02:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RIP Atal Bihari Vajpayee LIVE: India's 'most loved' PM begins final journey, thousands pour in to pay tribute

Vajpayee's last rites to be held at Rashtriya Smriti Sthal at 4pm

highlights

  • Aug 17, 02:11 PM (IST)
  • Aug 17, 02:20 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: Thousands throng the procession to get a last glimpse of their "most loved" Prime Minister, shower petals.

  • Aug 17, 02:19 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president Amit Shah lead Atal Bihari Vajpayee's funeral procession. 

  • Aug 17, 02:07 PM (IST)
  • Aug 17, 01:47 PM (IST)
  • Aug 17, 01:39 PM (IST)
  • Aug 17, 01:38 PM (IST)
  • Aug 17, 01:24 PM (IST)

    Swami Agnivesh assaulted on his way to pay tribute to the former Prime Minister, reports News18.

  • Aug 17, 01:09 PM (IST)
  • Aug 17, 01:03 PM (IST)

    Indo-US ties progressed to a new level during Vajpayee Bush regime: US Ambassador

    The Indo-US relationship progressed to a new level under Atal Bihari Vajpayee and George Bush though the two countries used to be at an arm's length before that, US Ambassador Kenneth I Juster said.

    The ambassador was speaking during a discussion here on "Evolution of US India relationship" with Lalit Mansingh, former Foreign Secretary of India and Ambassador to the United States.

    "The Indo-US relationship used to be at an arm's length before the times of Vajpayee and Bush, who took the relationship to a new level," the US Ambassador said.

    Click here to read more

  • Aug 17, 12:57 PM (IST)
  • Aug 17, 12:50 PM (IST)
  • Aug 17, 12:44 PM (IST)
  • Aug 17, 12:37 PM (IST)
  • Aug 17, 12:35 PM (IST)

    Great man Vajpayee strove for resolution of issues concerning Kashmir, say separatists

    A section of separatist leaders here today said former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee was a "great man" and a rare leader with "humaneness" who sought a resolution of the issues related to Kashmir. "I am sad to hear about the demise of A B Vajpayee ji.

    Atalji was indeed a rare Indian leader who had the humaneness to seek the resolution of the festering Kashmir dispute in the wide ambit of humanity and not within the confines of a constitution," chairman of moderate faction of Hurriyat Conference Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said.

    Click here to read the full report

  • Aug 17, 12:23 PM (IST)
  • Aug 17, 12:16 PM (IST)
  • Aug 17, 12:14 PM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays a wreath on the mortal remains of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as he pays last respects at BJP headquarters, in New Delhi on Friday. (Image: PTI)

  • Aug 17, 12:09 PM (IST)
  • Aug 17, 11:55 AM (IST)

    Pakistan pays tribute to 'statesman' Atal Bihari Vajpayee

    Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO) spokesman said in a statement that "we have learnt with sadness the passing away of Atal Bihari Vajpayee".

    "Mr Vajpayee was a renowned statesman who contributed to bringing a change in India-Pakistan relations and remained a key supporter of SAARC and regional cooperation for development," the spokesman said.

  • Aug 17, 11:47 AM (IST)
  • Aug 17, 11:45 AM (IST)
  • Aug 17, 11:25 AM (IST)

    Advisory issued by Delhi Police: 

    DDU Marg from ITO red light upto Minto Bridge is closed for traffic movement.

    Traffic is normal near India Gate and all roads in New Delhi area are opened for traffic movement.

  • Aug 17, 11:23 AM (IST)
  • Aug 17, 11:21 AM (IST)
  • Aug 17, 11:15 AM (IST)
  • Aug 17, 11:15 AM (IST)
  • Aug 17, 11:10 AM (IST)
  • Aug 17, 11:03 AM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP supremo Amit Shah and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh receive the mortal remains of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the BHP Headquarters in New Delhi.

  • Aug 17, 10:55 AM (IST)
