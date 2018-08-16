RIP AB Vajpayee: Mortal remains of former PM to lie in state at BJP HQ

Pakistan expresses sadness over Vajpayee’s demise

In a press release, the Pakistan Foreign Office has said, “We have learnt with sadness the passing away of Mr. Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former Prime Minister of India, who was undergoing treatment in a hospital in New Delhi.”

“Mr. Vajpayee was a renowned statesman who contributed to bringing a change in India-Pakistan relations and remained a key supporter of SAARC and regional cooperation for development,” the release says.

“The Government and people of Pakistan extend their heartfelt condolences to his family and to the Government and people of India,” the release adds.