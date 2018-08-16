RIP AB Vajpayee: Mortal remains of former PM to lie in state at BJP HQ

Live now
Senior Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot and Ghulam Nabi Azad have paid their tribute to former PM Vajpayee.
“If we want to remember Atal ji, we should try to absorb some of that civility, inclusiveness into our own discourse and conduct in public life,” says Arun Shourie.
People pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee during Ganga Aarti, at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi. (Image: PTI)
Sonia Gandhi, former Congress president: I am deeply saddened by the passing away of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Vajpayee was a towering figure in our national life. Throughout his life, he stood for democratic values and demonstrated this commitment in all his acts whether as a parliamentarian, a cabinet minister or a prime minister. His warm personality and his gift of friendship won him admirers and friends across the political spectrum and from every walk of life. His death leaves behind a huge void. I join millions of our fellow Indians in mourning his loss and pray for the departed soul.
Imran Khan, Pakistan's prime minister-designate has expressed "immense sadness at the loss of such a towering political figure from the subcontinent" and said that "he shares India's sorrow in their hour of grief".
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu: Today nation lost a great statesman. He was a believer of national development. During Kargil also we have seen his statesmanship and great fighting spirit. He brought so many reforms. I had a very good rapport with him. We never had any differences.
Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi has paid her last respects to Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
BJP President Amit Shah (second from right) with family members of former prime minister Vajpayee, as he pays tribute at his Krishna Menon Marg residence, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina: Deeply shocked at sad demise of former PM of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee, one of the most famous sons of India. He will be remembered for contributing towards good governance and highlighting issues affecting common people of India as well as regional peace& prosperity.
President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu have paid their respects to Atal Bihar Vajpayee. They also interacted with the former prime minister's family members.
Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan have also paid their last respects to Vajpayee.
Prime Minister Modi has paid his last respects to Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his residence.
Pakistan expresses sadness over Vajpayee’s demise
In a press release, the Pakistan Foreign Office has said, “We have learnt with sadness the passing away of Mr. Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former Prime Minister of India, who was undergoing treatment in a hospital in New Delhi.”
“Mr. Vajpayee was a renowned statesman who contributed to bringing a change in India-Pakistan relations and remained a key supporter of SAARC and regional cooperation for development,” the release says.
“The Government and people of Pakistan extend their heartfelt condolences to his family and to the Government and people of India,” the release adds.
Former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani has paid his last respects to Vajpayee.
PM Narendra Modi: An era has ended. Atal ji’s death is an irreparable loss for the nation. For me personally, it’s like losing a father.
PM Modi: Atal ji was a leader, orator, journalist, statesman and more than anything a true son of India.
PM Modi: India has lost its anmol ratna. We are at a loss of words.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation.
Television visuals show close members of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s family paying their last respects to the former prime minister.
Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj has also arrived at Vajpayee’s residence.
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has arrived at Vajpayee’s residence to pay his last respects.
FLASHBACK: In this December 9, 2003 file photo, former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is seen with then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi and BJP senior leader LK Advani at a lunch in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)