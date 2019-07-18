App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2019 10:52 AM IST | Source: PTI

RIIN: Meet resolves to make policies public; tribal bodies, civil societies extend support

Only those whose names figure in the RIIN will be issued indigenous inhabitant certificates and all other certificates would become invalid after the preparation of the final register.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tribal bodies and civil societies in Nagaland agreed in principle to support the state's initiative to create a register of indigenous inhabitants after a meeting convened by the Neiphiu Rio government resolved to make public the policies of preparing it.

The Nagaland government has started the process of preparing the Register of Indigenous Inhabitants (RIIN) of the north-eastern state from July 10.

"The consultative meeting, chaired by Chief Secretary Temjen Toy, resolved that the government will make public the policies and modalities for implementing the RIIN and only after all the stakeholders and the indigenous Naga public agree to it, the enumeration will commence," said one of the stakeholders who attended the meeting.

Close

Among those who attended Wednesday's meeting were Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, state ministers, legislators, members of tribal bodies and civil society organizations. Media, however, was not allowed.

related news

After the deliberation, which went on for two hours, the tribal bodies and civil societies decided to support the RIIN in principle, Naga Students' Federation president Ninoto Awomi, who attended the meeting, said.

The meeting was held in the wake of opposition from several quarters, including the insurgent group NSCN(IM) which has been holding peace talks with the government.

Legislators from the ruling NDPP and the BJP attended the meeting while the opposition NPF abstained from it, demanding that the government scrap the notification issued for the RIIN if it wants to hold a consultative meeting.

Representatives of major tribal bodies and civil society organisations such as the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation, the Naga Mothers Association, the Naga Students' Federation, the Eastern Nagaland Students Federation, Eastern Nagaland Women Organisation were present at the meeting.

State Home Commissioner R Ramakhrishnan had issued a notification stating that the RIIN exercise would start from July 10 and would be concluded within 60 days.

The list of indigenous people of the state is supposed to be prepared by an extensive house-to-house survey, based on official records, under the supervision of the district administrations.

The RIIN will help identify indigenous inhabitants who settled in Nagaland prior to December 1, 1963.

While several political parties and civil societies have welcomed the move, a section of them expressed concerns, claiming that the definition of "indigenous inhabitants" was not clear in the notification.

Only those whose names figure in the RIIN will be issued indigenous inhabitant certificates and all other certificates would become invalid after the preparation of the final register.
First Published on Jul 18, 2019 10:43 am

tags #India #Politics #RIIN

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.