you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2020 11:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rewa solar project not Asia's largest, Congress slams PM Modi over claim

"Asatyagrahi" (which roughly translates to 'one who does not believe in the struggle for truth'), said Gandhi on Twitter, tagging a tweet by the Prime Minister's Office which quoted Modi as saying that Rewa has been identified with Narmada and white tigers, but now the name of Asia's largest solar power project has also been added to it.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on July 11, attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his assertion that the Rewa Ultra Mega Solar project in Madhya Pradesh is the largest in Asia. Prime Minister Modi on July 10 launched the 750 MW solar project in Rewa in Madhya Pradesh through video-conferencing.

"Asatyagrahi" (which roughly translates to 'one who does not believe in the struggle for truth'), said Gandhi on Twitter, tagging a tweet by the Prime Minister's Office which quoted Modi as saying that Rewa has been identified with Narmada and white tigers, but now the name of Asia's largest solar power project has also been added to it.

D K Shivakumar, the Congress' Karnataka unit chief and a former energy minister in the state, said on July 10, "Union Power Minister must answer as to how the Central government can claim that the Rewa Solar Park (750 MW) opened today is Asia's largest when clearly the Pavagada Park in Karnataka is much larger (2,000 MW) and was opened two years back!"

(With PTI inputs)
First Published on Jul 11, 2020 10:57 am

