you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2019 05:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Revocation of Article 370 'bold step' towards strengthening national integration, says L K Advani

Advani, the longest serving BJP president, said the scrapping of Article 370 has been a part of the BJP's core ideology since the days of Jan Sangh.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP veteran L K Advani on August 5 termed as "historic" the Union government's move to scrap Article 370 and said it is a "bold step towards strengthening national integration".

"I congratulate Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Home Minister Shri Amit Shah for this historic initiative and pray for peace, prosperity and progress in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh," he said in a statement.

For the latest updates on the developing situation in J&K, follow the LIVE blog

He said he is happy with the government's decision to revoke Article 370 and believes that it is a bold step towards "strengthening national integration".

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed the Rajya Sabha that Article 370, which gave Jammu and Kashmir special rights, has been scrapped with the President's assent and also moved a bill to divide the state into two Union territories.

First Published on Aug 5, 2019 05:27 pm

tags #Article 35A #Article 370 #Current Affairs #India #Jammu and Kashmir #Kashmir #Politics

