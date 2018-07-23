'Reverse countdown has begun for Modi govt': Sonia Gandhi

Claiming the "reverse countdown" had begun for the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi said the people of the country had to be "rescued from a dangerous regime" that was "compromising" with India's democracy.

In her address to the newly-constituted Congress Working Committee, which met for the first time under the chairmanship of party chief Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi alleged a "reign of despair and fear" had been heaped upon India's deprived and poor.

She claimed the "rhetoric" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed his "desperation" indicating the "reverse countdown" for the BJP-led government had begun.

We are committed to making alliances work and are all with Congress president Rahul Gandhi in this endeavour, she said.

"We have to rescue our people from a dangerous regime that is compromising with the democracy of India,” she said targeting the BJP dispensation.

Later at a press conference, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that Sonia Gandhi in her brief address highlighted how an "atmosphere of fear and hatred" was being thrust upon the people by those subscribing to a particular ideology.

"The entire country is watching how the prime minister is lowering the dignity of the chair he holds, and how his desperation displays that the countdown of the Modi government has started, and that the prime minister is unable to see the truth," Surjewala said quoting Sonia Gandhi.