Reveal your power, believe you can do it: PM Modi to youths on Vivekananda's 157th birth anniversary

Recalling Swami Vivekananda's conviction in youths' power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday exhorted the young generation to "reveal that power", while lauding them for leading "new stream of innovations" in the country.

Mentioning some of his government's most crucial steps, including annulment of Article 370 of the Constitution and surgical and air strikes against Pakistan, the prime minister said "Our government is with young spirits and dreams."

Addressing the inaugural session of the five-day National Youth Festival here on Swami Vivekananda's 157th birth anniversary through video conference, Modi congratulated the youths.

Recalling Swami Vivekananda's observation that all power lies within youths, the prime minister exhorted youths, saying "Reveal that power. Believe in it that you can do everything.”

"I am happy that today's youth is understanding this very well and moving forward by believing in himself," he said, while also urging youths to buy indigenous products.

Describing Vivekenanda's birthday as "the day to take new inspiration and resolve for every Indian youths who are building new India through their ability", Modi said, “In form of Swami Vivekananda, India got such an energy on this day, which is still keeping our country energetic."

"Swami Vivekananda saw India's youth power as a strong link to its glorious past and future," he said

Noting some recent crucial developments in the country, the prime minister said Article 370 has been abrogated today in Jammu and Kashmir, Ramjanmabhoomi dispute, lingering for hundreds of years, has ended and a law against triple talaq has been made.

“The citizenship amendment act is a fact. By the way, there was also a belief in the country that one has to sit silently when a terrorist attack takes place. Today we also see surgical strikes and air strikes. Our government is with young spirits and dreams,” he said.

Taking note of youths' multifaceted contribution in nation-building, the prime minister said, "The new stream of innovation, equations and startups are being led by the youths of the country today. India has come in the top three position in the startup ecosystem of the world."

He said opening of 26,000 new startups can be the dream of any country in the world.

“If this dream has come true in India, it is because of the power of youths of India. The youths of India have associated their dreams with the needs, hopes and aspirations of the country. Today the youths of the country are making new apps so that it helps in making one's own life easier and also contributes in nation's welfare."

"Today, the youths of the country are starting new ventures according to the changing nature of jobs, taking risks and giving work to others,” he said.

Emphasising upon the youths' role in the nation-building, the prime minister said "A new India is being built today with the ability of the youths."

He said the new India being built today is “a new India with ease of doing business as well as ease of living, a new India in which every human being is equal, a new India that has sky full of opportunities and growth".

"This period of the 21st century has brought great fortune to India,” he said.

Taking note of India's young population profile, the prime minister said India's maximum population is below 35 years of age today and the government has taken several important decisions and made several policies over the years to take advantage of the situation.

"A widespread effort to make youth power a national power is being seen in the country. The youth are being helped through skill development and Mudra loans. Startup India, Standup India, Fit India Campaign or Khelo India are all focused on the youths,” Prime Minister Modi said.

He said in the "Five Young Scientist Lab" related to defense research in DRDO, the entire leadership from research to management has been given to scientists of less than 35 years of age.