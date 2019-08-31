App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2019 01:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Restrictions on movement of people lifted in most parts of Kashmir

Strict restrictions on the movement of people were imposed across the valley on August 30 in view of apprehensions of law and order problems after congregational prayers.

Representative image
Representative image

Restrictions were lifted from most parts of Kashmir on August 31, a day after strict curbs on the movement of people were imposed in view of Friday congregational prayers, officials said. Restrictions have been lifted from most areas of the valley on August 31 morning, the officials said.

They said barricades have been removed from the roads in most areas of the city and elsewhere in the valley to allow the movement of people.

However, deployment of security forces continued on the ground to maintain law and order, the officials said.

Strict restrictions on the movement of people were imposed across the valley on August 30 in view of apprehensions of law and order problems after congregational prayers.

Only ambulances and people in emergency situations were allowed to move.

The officials said the situation remained peaceful on Friday and no untoward incident was reported from anywhere in the valley.

However, normal life remained affected across the valley for the 27th consecutive day on Saturday.

The markets continued to remain shut, while public transport was off the roads, the officials said, adding schools also remained closed.

The officials said landline telephone services have been restored in most places across the valley in view of the improving situation, though the services continued to remain snapped in the commercial hub of Lal Chowk and Press Enclave here.

The mobile services and internet, including BSNL's Broadband and private leased-line internet, remained snapped since 5 August after the Centre announced its decision to abrogate Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and reorganised the state into two Union territories.

First Published on Aug 31, 2019 01:30 pm

