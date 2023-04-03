 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Restore railway fare concession for senior citizens: Arvind Kejriwal to PM Modi

PTI
Apr 03, 2023 / 05:56 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to restore the railway fare concession for senior citizens, saying no society and country can progress without the blessings of its elderly.

In a letter to the prime minister, he said the Centre has a budget of Rs 45 lakh crore and would incur a cost of Rs 1600 crore, which was just a ”drop in the ocean”, if it extends the concession to senior citizens.

It was ”unfortunate” to terminate the rail ticket concession scheme for the elderly and monetary constraints cannot be the reason for it, he said and cited his government spending Rs 50 crore in the annual budget on a scheme for free pilgrimage.

"Please do not stop the concession given to the elderly in the railways. Crores of elderly people are benefiting from this concession," Kejriwal, who sent the letter on Saturday, tweeted. By stopping the facility, a message was being given to senior citizens that the government did not care for them which was against the culture of the country, he said, adding that no person, society or country can progress without the blessings of the elderly.