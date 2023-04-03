 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsPolitics

Restore fare concessions offered to senior citizens in railways: Arvind Kejriwal to PM Modi

Moneycontrol News
Apr 03, 2023 / 10:38 AM IST

In a letter to the prime minister on Saturday last, he said the Centre has a budget of Rs 45 lakh crore and it would incur a cost of Rs 1600 crore if it extends the concession to senior citizens.

Restore fare concessions offered to senior citizens in railways: Arvind Kejriwal to PM Modi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to restore the fare concessions offered to senior citizens by the railways.

In a letter to the prime minister on Saturday last, he said the Centre has a budget of Rs 45 lakh crore and it would incur a cost of Rs 1600 crore if it extends the concession to senior citizens.

Terming the amount as a drop in the ocean, he said the government will not become rich by not spending the amount.

By stopping the facility a message was being given to senior citizens that the government did not care for them which was against the culture of the country, he said, adding that no person, society or country can progress without the blessings of the elderly.