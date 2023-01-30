English
    Restoration of statehood, democratic process important first step in J&K: Rahul Gandhi

    Rahul Gandhi asked why Union Home Minister Amit Shah does not take out a yatra from Jammu to Kashmir if the security situation has improved.

    PTI
    January 30, 2023 / 06:28 AM IST
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the restoration of statehood and democratic process is a very important first step in Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that the security situation has not improved in the valley as claimed by the BJP.

    Gandhi asked why Union Home Minister Amit Shah does not take out a yatra from Jammu to Kashmir if the security situation has improved.

    Bomb blasts and targeted killings are still taking place in the Union territory, Gandhi said, when asked about the BJP's claims that the security situation in J-K has improved.

    "If it (security) had improved, then the security people would not have had the conversations that they had with me.