you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2019 03:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Respect you more for standing up against atrocities on villagers: Robert Vadra to wife Priyanka Gandhi

Family members of the Sonbhadra clash victims on July 20 met Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi at the Chunar guesthouse in Mirzapur district, where she spent a night in detention.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Robert Vadra on July 20 lauded his wife and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for meeting family members of the Sonbhadra clash victims, saying he respects her even more for standing up against atrocities on the villagers.

Twelve members of the affected families met the Congress general secretary at the guesthouse, senior party leader Ajay Rai said.

Close

"I have always respected your qualities of compassion,empathy & sincerity. Today, Priyanka,I respect you more for standing up against atrocities on villagers," Robert Vadra tweeted.

"You were there to console them, when government refused to listen to wails of the families.Priyanka, do what is right for the nation," he said.

Priyanka Gandhi was stopped from going to Sonbhadra and detained on July 19. She spent the night at the guesthouse, turning down all requests of the local administration to return without meeting the families of the clash victims.

Gandhi consoled the aggrieved family members while sharing their sorrows.

She wiped the tears of the family members and also offered water to them.

Some of them who came to meet her also clicked photos to treasure the moment.

In a late-night tweet, she said she is ready to go to jail if she is not allowed to go ahead.
First Published on Jul 20, 2019 03:30 pm

tags #India #Politics #Sonbhadra clash

