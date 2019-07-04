App
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 01:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Respect for Rahul's decision, few have the courage to do so: Priyanka Gandhi on Congress chief's resignation

Priyanka retweeted her brother's letter with a message. "Few have the courage that you do @rahulgandhi. Deepest respect for your decision," she said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said she respected her brother Rahul Gandhi's decision to step down as the party president and lauded his "courage" to do so. Gandhi had posted his resignation letter on microblogging site Twitter on Wednesday.

Priyanka retweeted her brother's letter with a message. "Few have the courage that you do @rahulgandhi. Deepest respect for your decision," she said.

In the four-page open letter, Gandhi had urged the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to entrust a group of people with the task of finding a new president as it would not be proper for him to do so.

The 49-year-old also stressed on the need for the Congress to "radically transform itself".

First Published on Jul 4, 2019 10:17 am

tags #India #Politics

