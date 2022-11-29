 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Resolve differences before padyatra enters Rajasthan; KC Venugopal advises Gehlot & Pilot

Moneycontrol News
Nov 29, 2022 / 10:57 PM IST

AICC general secretary KC Venugopal held a closed-door meeting with Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot.

Amid the controversy that erupted after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot called his former deputy Sachin Pilot a traitor, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal met both leaders and advised them to resolve the differences.

KC Venugopal was in Jaipur on November 29 to review preparations for Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is scheduled to enter Rajasthan on December 4.

Sources said Venugupal held a two-hour-long meeting with the Congress legislators and warned them to refrain from making incendiary public statements.

Even the party will not hesitate to drop leaders from the council of ministers if found violating the party's norms, sources added. Venugopal later had a closed-door meeting with Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot.

The tussle between the two leaders came to a head after Ashok Gehlot in an interview to NDTV called Sachin Pilot a traitor for colluding with the BJP to topple his government in 2020.

Pilot had taken up the matter with the newly elected party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi.