Reservation issue: Gujjar leaders in Rajasthan threaten stir from November 1 if demands not met

Stating that the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government should fulfill its demands, Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla on October 17 threatened to launch an agitation from November 1 if the past promises regarding reservation to the community are not met.

According to reports, Bainsla made the announcement at a Mahapanchayat in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan. Ahead of the Mahapanchayat, internet was suspended for 24 hours in several areas of the district. Bainsla was joined by other community leaders as well, including Himmat Singh, who had broken off from Bainsla to float his own faction.

However, during the Mahapanchayat, Singh said that the community and its leaders are united this time around. "We want the government to keep its promises made to us between 2011 and 2019," Singh said, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Bainsla had last year spearheaded the Gujjar agitations in the state over their demand of five percent quota in jobs and educational institutions.

"Some of our demands are still pending with the state government. We have held several meetings and the government always assures action on fulfilling the demands, but there is no result. If the demands are not met, there will be an agitation from November 1. We want peace and what we deserve," Bainsla said, according to a PTI report.

The Centre should also offer reservation to Gujjars under the ninth schedule of the Constitution, Bainsla's son, Vijay, demanded.

The state government had feared that the Mahapanchayat might turn into a protest, but Bainsla had put it off following consultations with other community leaders, according to the newspaper. The administration also sent IAS officer Neeraj K Pawan to meet the Gujjar leaders.

Pawan said the state government has fulfilled all the demands of the community. Solutions are being found to fulfil some of the remaining small demands, which are pending due to technical issues, he said.

The Rajasthan Assembly had last year passed a bill giving 5 percent quota in government jobs and educational institutes to the Gujjars and four other communities.