App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2019 08:18 AM IST | Source: PTI

Resenment brews in BJD, Congress over candidate lists

BJD's sitting MP from Kanadhamal, Pratyusha Rajeswari Singh, who has been denied a party ticket for the 2019 polls, said she would either join another party or contest the polls as Independent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A day after the ruling BJD and opposition Congress released the list of candidates for the Lok Sabha and Odisha assembly elections, discontent voices came to the fore on Tuesday in both the camps.

Some of the senior leaders of both the parties have already resigned, while a few others made clear their intention to join the rival camp.

BJD's sitting MP from Kanadhamal, Pratyusha Rajeswari Singh, who has been denied a party ticket for the 2019 polls, said she would either join another party or contest the polls as Independent.

"I have told the party chief (Naveen Patnaik) about my willingness. If I don't get a chance to contest from Nayagarh, I may think of joining another party or contest the polls as Independent," Pratyusha, the successor of erstwhile Nayagarh rulers, told reporters.

related news

She said that Nayagarh was the bastion of her late husband Hemendra Singh.

Patnaik has named Achyut Samant as the BJD candidate for Kandhamal Lok Sabha seat.

Kalahandi MP Arka Keshari said he has also written a letter to the chief minister, expressing his "displeasure" over denial of party ticket.

Arka and his wife Malvika Devi had met Patnaik a few days before the release of the candidate list. "We feel betrayed as I am not consulted before fielding a new candidate in my place," Keshari said.

Patnaik had on Monday announced the name of Dharmagarh MLA Pushpendra Singhdeo as the party candidate for the Kalahandi seat.

Two other BJD leaders, Kusum Tete and Pramod Patnaik, also tendered their resignations from the primary membership after being denied party tickets to contest the assembly elections.

Tete, who quit as chairperson of the Sundargarh Special Development Council (SDC), on Tuesday indicated that she will contest the polls from the Sundergarh seat as an Independent candidate.

In the Congress fold, former MLA Sadhu Nepak resigned from the party after being refused a ticket from the Bargarh assembly segment. The candidate list named Nipan Das for Bargarh.

Congress' Jeypore MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati also expressed his displeasure over the move to not renominate all the sitting MLAs of the party as per the "earlier" decision.

"There are two to three aspirants for one post. In the process, one person gets the seat and others oppose. We give priority to the winnability and nothing else," Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik said.

Meanwhile, its Mahila wing president Sumitra Jena said: "We are disappointed that only one woman candidate figures in the list of 42 names declared by the party so far. We are waiting for the final list. If adequate women are not made candidates, there will be resentment."
First Published on Mar 20, 2019 08:07 am

tags #BJD #Congress #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Apple Updates The iMac Range With New Intel Processors and Radeon Pro ...

IPL 2019: WATCH | Royals are Going to be Pretty Strong - Warne

All Planes, Choppers Booked by Political Parties in India Ahead of Gen ...

Rupee Falls by 19 Paise Against US Dollar in Early Trade

Remember, One Family's Desire for Power Cost Nation Greatly: PM Modi's ...

Scott Dawson Interview – The Revival’s Next Opponents, Favourite W ...

Silvery Space Shield: Scientists Have Found a Way To Fight Super-bugs ...

Germany Initiates Move at EU to List Masood Azhar as Global Terrorist

Holi 2019: India Celebrates Festival of Colours; See Pictures

Hiccups for BJP in Northeast, senior leaders resign and switch sides

BJP drops all sitting MPs from Chhattisgarh, to field fresh Lok Sabha ...

US to begin accepting H1B visa applications for next fiscal year from ...

Arun Jaitley dubs '108 purported economists' as compulsive contrarians

Economists raise concerns over India's slowdown with RBI governor

CNBC TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open flat amid negative global cu ...

Motilal Oswal initiates Torrent Power with 'buy', says best play in pr ...

Top buy-sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Prakash Gaba and Mitessh Thak ...

Rupee opens lower at 69.04 a dollar, FOMC in focus

KCR’s talk of a 'new party' is actually aimed at dispelling rumours ...

Long-standing bond between religion and politics won’t end with BJP ...

Pakistan highlights 'rights violations' in Kashmir over strategic dial ...

Spring 2019 officially kicks off and Google is celebrating that with a ...

Delhi Crime: Director Richie Mehta on his vision to create a project t ...

DGCA reviewing airfare hike on specific routes; advises airlines to in ...

Invisible Women, Visible Work: P Sainath's photos document the labour ...

It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta

International friendlies: With chorus of critics growing, Germany boss ...

Holi 2019: For Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar, every day is a Holi day

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt exit an award function hand-in-hand, can ...

IPL 2019: Sunil Chhetri pays a special visit to Virat Kohli and his RC ...

Zee Cine Awards 2019: Janhvi Kapoor tops the fashion chart in a larger ...

MS Dhoni, Roar of the Lion: Here's why Thala doesn't give interviews a ...

Holi, Ranveer Singh, and the one person on the planet who wasn't impre ...

Sacred Games Season 2: Netflix teases fans about Saif Ali Khan and Naw ...

Malaika Arora, Vicky Kaushal, Chitrangada Singh, Kartik Aryaan turn he ...

IPL 2019: Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma to MS Dhoni's betterhalf S ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.