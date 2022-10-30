English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Research student held for objectionable posts against Maha CM Shinde and Deputy CM Fadnavis

    The police have sent the seized gadgets to cyber forensic experts to investigate whether more persons were involved in creating the content of the tweets, he said.

    PTI
    October 30, 2022 / 03:26 PM IST
    Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Image: PTI/File)

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Image: PTI/File)

    The Maharashtra cyber wing has arrested a 29-year-old PhD student of a university in Ahmednagar for allegedly posting objectionable comments against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Twitter, an official said on Sunday.

    The cyber cell had received a complaint on October 14 about an unidentified person using a particular Twitter handle to post the objectionable comments, he said.

    The accused was also using the handle on the micro-blogging site to abuse women and female journalists, he said.

    To avoid legal action, the accused was using Wi-Fi-VPN (virtual private network) and trying to create an impression that he was posting the content from Mumbai, the official said.

    The cyber wing conducted a technical analysis of the tweets and found the accused was posting them from the Mahatma Phule Agricultural University at Rahuri in the state's Ahmednagar district, he said.

    Close

    Related stories

    Accordingly, a cyber team went to Ahmednagar on Friday and conducted raids on some suspects on Saturday, the official said.

    The cyber team detained two suspects and brought them to Mumbai for further investigation into the matter.

    The probe team later arrested the main accused in the case from the university, he said, adding that two mobile phones and a laptop were also seized.

    The police also are conducting a probe into the possibility of some of the content posted by the accused being created by other persons abetting the crime, the official said.

    The police have sent the seized gadgets to cyber forensic experts to investigate whether more persons were involved in creating the content of the tweets, he said.

    After the arrest, the accused was on Saturday produced before a local court which remanded him in police custody till November 2, the official said.

     
    PTI
    Tags: #Devendra Fadnavis #Eknath Shinde #India #Maharashtra #Politics
    first published: Oct 30, 2022 03:26 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.