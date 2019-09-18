Request for sanction to prosecute Kanhaiya, others pending before Delhi govt: Police tells court

The request for sanction to prosecute former-JNU Students' Union President Kanhaiya Kumar and others is pending before the Home Department of the Delhi government, the city police told a court here.

The police informed Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Manish Khurana that it has done its part and is now awaiting the decision.

The court reserved its order for 3 pm today for necessary directions in this regard.

On January 14, the police had filed a charge sheet in the court against Kumar and others, including former JNU students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya, saying they were leading a procession and supported seditious slogans raised in the JNU campus during an event on February 9, 2016.