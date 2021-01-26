MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join an expert panel for a webinar on Smart investments for a secure retirement January 28, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Republic Day 2021 | Parade without chief guest, first time in 55 years

Last time, it was in 1966, when there was no chief guest for the day no invitations were sent out due to the demise of Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on January 11 in Tashkent

Moneycontrol News
January 26, 2021 / 09:15 AM IST
Indian Army's Infantry Combat Vehicles are displayed during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi - RTSXF62

Indian Army's Infantry Combat Vehicles are displayed during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi - RTSXF62


First time in 55 years, India will not have any chief guest for the Republic Day parade.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson was invited to be the chief guest of the 72nd Republic Day parade, but the emergence of a new and a more infectious COVID-19 strain back home forced him to cancel his visit.

Johnson, however, greeted India on Republic Day, saying his country was working together with India to eliminate the pandemic.

Last time, it was in 1966, when there was no chief guest for the day no invitations were sent out due to the demise of Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on January 11 in Tashkent. The new government led by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was sworn in on January 24, just two days ahead of the Republic Day.

Follow our LIVE BLOG on Republic Day here

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

In 2021, the pandemic has also forced changes in the events marking the Republic Day, the occasion that used to be a grand show of the country's culture and military might in the heart of New Delhi.

READ | Republic Day 2021: A quick history lesson on the importance, celebrations and everything else

The parade route has been trimmed and so have been the marching contingents. Children and veterans will not walk the Rajpath and social-distancing will be in place for those coming to watch the celebrations. The country’s might as well as culture will be showcased but the event will follow strict safety protocols and see many firsts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the Republic Day eve.

An invitation to be chief guest at India’s Republic Day is a special honour for the visiting foreign guest. Factors such as strategic and diplomatic, business interests, and geo-politics, decide the guest.

The government had to look for an alternative guest in case the first choice could not make it in the past. In 2019, for example, after the then US President Donald Trump could not come, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was the chief guest at the Republic day celebrations.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #72nd Republic day #Boris Johnson #Coronavirus. COVID-19 #Current Affairs #India #R-Day Parade
first published: Jan 26, 2021 09:15 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Tata may team up with CSIR for Moderna vaccine launch; Could a smell test screen people for COVID-19?

Coronavirus Essential | Tata may team up with CSIR for Moderna vaccine launch; Could a smell test screen people for COVID-19?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.