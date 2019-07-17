App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2019 05:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Representation of SCs, STs in govt jobs above prescribed percentage: Govt

Responding to a written question, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said reservation of OBCs has shown an increasing trend since it started in September, 1993.

The representation of SC and ST members in central government services is more than the prescribed percentage while that of other backward classes is lower, Lok Sabha was informed on July 17.



"As per available information, representation of OBCs, as on January 1, 2012, was 16.55 percent, which has increased to 21.57 per cent, as on January 1, 2016," he said.

He said 78 ministries and departments have informed the representation of Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and OBCs under the central government was 17.49 percent, 8.47 percent and 21.57 percent respectively till January 1, 2016.

"Representation of SCs and STs is more than the prescribed percentage of reservation, (15 per cent and 7.5 per cent respectively). The representation of OBCs in the central government services is 21.57 per cent, which is less, as compared to the prescribed percentage of reservation for them," he said.

Till January 1, 2016, 78 out of 79 ministries and government departments had submitted data about representation of SC, ST and OBC in jobs, Singh said.

"...as on January 1, 2017 and January 1, 2018, 75 and 61 administrative ministries and departments, respectively, have submitted such data," he said.

Singh said the Department of Personnel and Training monitors 10 ministries and departments which account for 90 per cent of employees in the central government.

The data provided by these ministries shows out of 92,589 backlog reserved vacancies -- 29,198 for SCs, 22,829 for STs and 40,562 for OBCs, 63,876 were filled up during the period from April 1, 2012 to December 31, 2016.

He said 28,713 backlog reserved vacancies -- 8,223 for SCs, 6,955 for STs and 13,535 for OBCs -- remained "unfilled" as on January 1, 2017.

The 10 ministries and departments are Posts, Defence Production, Financial Services, Atomic Energy, Defence, Revenue, Railways, Housing and Urban Affairs, Human Resources Development and Home Affairs.

The minister said five out of these 10 ministries and departments have further informed that out of 21,499 backlog reserved vacancies, 12,334 were filled up as on December 31, 2017, and 9,165 remained "unfilled" as on January 1, 2018.
First Published on Jul 17, 2019 05:49 pm

tags #India #Politics #ST SC representation

