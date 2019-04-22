Repoll recommended in 10 polling stations in Tamil Nadu: CEO

Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said he has recommended to the Election Commission to conduct repolling in 10 polling stations in the state.

The top election official told reporters here that after a perusal of reports of authorities including those from the general observers and presiding officers, repoll has been recommended for the consideration of the EC.

Eight polling stations falling under the Lok Sabha segment of Dharmapuri and one booth under Tiruvallur Parliamentary constituency have been recommended for repolling, he said.

Also, repolling has been recommended in one polling station falling under the Cuddalore Lok Sabha constituency. The CEO's comment assumes significance in the wake of alleged irregularities in a number of booths falling under these constituencies when the polling was held on April 18.

In polling stations under the Lok Sabha segments of Dharmapuri and Tiruvallur, repolling has been recommended for both Parliamentary elections and bypolls to the Assembly seats of Pappireddipatti and Poonamallee.

Tiruvallur Lok Sabha segment covers Poonamallee Assembly constituency and Dharmapuri includes Pappireddipatti Assembly seat. By-polls were held to 18 Assembly seats including Poonamallee and Pappireddipatti on April 18 alongwith polls to 38 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu. Polling for Vellore Lok Sabha constituency was rescinded following seizure of cash ahead of the elections.