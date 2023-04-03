 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsPolitics

Replace 50% firewood used in crematoriums with cow dung cakes: Yogi Adityanath to officials

PTI
Apr 03, 2023 / 05:51 PM IST

The chief minister was addressing a meeting to review the management of stray cattle shelters and the current status of milk production in the state, according to an official statement

Fifty per cent of the total firewood used in crematoriums should be replaced with cow dung cakes, Adityanath told the officials.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to replace 50 per cent of firewood used in crematoriums with cow dung cakes and utilise the income generated through this for the management of cow shelters.

The chief minister was addressing a meeting to review the management of stray cattle shelters and the current status of milk production in the state, according to an official statement. Fifty per cent of the total firewood used in crematoriums should be replaced with cow dung cakes, Adityanath told the officials.

The cow dung cakes will be made available from shelters for stray cows and the income generated will be used for their management, he said.The chief minister further said the state government has made necessary arrangements for the protection of stray cattle and their fodder.

At present, more than 11.33 lakh cows are protected at 6,719 cattle protection sites. It should be ensured that stray cattle are taken care of in all the rural and urban areas of the state, he said.”Large conservation centres are being set up in the state for the protection of cattle. So far, 274 large cow protection centres have become functional,” he added.