Repeal farm laws, apologise to farmers: Ashok Gehlot to Centre

"The manner in which farmers were attacked in Karnal of Haryana is condemnable. With such brutal actions, an atmosphere is being created to instigate farmers across the country," Gehlot tweeted.

PTI
August 31, 2021 / 03:27 PM IST

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday asked the Centre to repeal its three farm laws and apologise to farmers for the violence against them in Haryana's Karnal.

"The manner in which farmers were attacked in Karnal of Haryana is condemnable. With such brutal actions, an atmosphere is being created to instigate farmers across the country," Gehlot tweeted.

Around 10 people were injured on Saturday as police allegedly lathi-charged a group of farmers disrupting traffic movement on a national highway while heading towards Karnal to protest against a BJP meeting.

Gehlot said Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala are giving statements that do not make any sense.

He said the Haryana government officials are giving instructions for violent actions against farmers and the entire country is condemning the police lathi-charge at farmers but the Haryana government is taking no action against such officers.

"The Modi government should not test the farmers’ patience and immediately repeal the agricultural laws and apologise to the farmers," Gehlot said.

Enacted in September last year, the three farm laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell their products anywhere in the country.

The protesting farmers, however, have expressed fears that the legislation would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandi system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.
PTI
Tags: #Ashok Gehlot #Centre #Farm laws #farmers #India #Politics
first published: Aug 31, 2021 03:28 pm

