MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
EXCLUSIVE :Join ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ on Jan 11 @ 3pm as thought-leaders discuss how to build a new sustainability roadmap
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Repeal anti-farmer acts now: Mamata Banerjee on Lal Bahadur Shastri's death anniversary

Remembering Shastri's slogan of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan', Banerjee said farmers are the heroes of the nation.

PTI
January 11, 2021 / 02:12 PM IST
File image: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

File image: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday targeted the Centre over the new farm laws, demanding their withdrawal as she paid tribute to former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 55th death anniversary.

Remembering Shastri's slogan of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan', Banerjee said farmers are the heroes of the nation.

"Tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri, former prime minister, on his death anniversary. He gave us the inspirational slogan 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'. We are proud of our farmer brothers and sisters. Farmers are the heroes of our nation. The Centre MUST repeal the anti-farmer Acts NOW!," she tweeted.

Banerjee has been vocal about her opposition to the new farm laws, against which farmers are protesting outside Delhi for weeks. Her party, the Trinamool Congress, has also extended support to the protest.
PTI
first published: Jan 11, 2021 02:08 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | Bharat Biotech vs Serum Institute war not over; Mahindra lags in the auto race; Will India's vaccine drive be efficient?

Corporate Buzz | Bharat Biotech vs Serum Institute war not over; Mahindra lags in the auto race; Will India's vaccine drive be efficient?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.