 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Remarks against PM: SC extends interim bail of Congress leader Pawan Khera till March 17

PTI
Mar 03, 2023 / 04:38 PM IST

A three-judge bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala adjourned the hearing to March 17 as it had run out of time.

Congress leader Pawan Khera (File image: Twitter/Pawan-Khera)

The Supreme Court on Friday extended till March 17 the interim bail granted to Congress leader Pawan Khera in a case related to alleged objectionable remarks he made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Assam Police had arrested Khera in the case.

A three-judge bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala adjourned the hearing to March 17 as it had run out of time.

The bench also pointed out that the replies of Uttar Pradesh and Assam were not on record and it will hear the plea after the Holi vacation.