Reforms Needed For Development, Says PM Narendra Modi

PTI
Dec 7, 2020 / 01:43 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that reforms are needed for development, and said some laws of the past century have become a "burden" in the current times.

The government believes in all-round holistic reforms, he stressed after inaugurating the construction of the Agra Metro project via video conferencing.

"Reforms are needed for development. Some laws which used to be good in the past century, have become a burden in the present century," he said.

His remarks came in the backdrop of ongoing protests by farmers against three new farms laws. "Our government is doing holistic reforms. Earlier reforms used to happen in a piecemeal manner," Modi said.

He also said that his government intends to solve pestering problems faced by people, make life easy, increase investment and ensure maximum use of modern technology. The Rs 8,379.62 crore Agra Metro project comprises 2 corridors with a total length of 29.4 km and will connect major tourist attractions like Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and Sikandra with railway stations and bus stands.

The project, which is scheduled to be completed in 5 years, will benefit the 26 lakh population of the city of Agra. It will also cater to more than 60 lakh tourists who visit Agra every year.
TAGS: #India #Politics
first published: Dec 7, 2020 01:43 pm

