References to ‘Bulldozer’, ‘AK-47’ pop up as political climate heats up in Uttar Pradesh

Political parties have been indulged in a war of words advising each other ‘change of symbols’ as crucial assembly elections draw near in Uttar Pradesh.

The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) suggested that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should its election symbol from lotus to ‘bulldozer’ referring to the frequent use of bulldozers in demolishing houses of some Ayodhya residents by the government.

The BJP retorted advising that the SP should change its symbol from a bicycle to ‘AK-47’ or ‘LMG’ apparently referring to the recent induction of Sibghatullah Ansari, brother of jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari, in the Samajwadi Party.

Mukhtar Ansari, who has been denied a ticket by Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is expected to join the SP too.

Former Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP) and BJP Rajya Sabha member on September 15 advised that SP change its election symbol to an LMG (light machine gun) amid a war of words between the two parties over demolition of property of alleged criminals in Ayodhya.



समाजवादी पार्टी का चुनावचिन्ह सायकिल की जगह LMG होना चाहिये जो बिलकुल उपयुक्त है @yadavakhilesh जी। यही LMG मुख़्तार अंसारी ने कृष्णानन्द राय की हत्या के लिए मंगायी थी, जो जनवरी 2004 में STF ने पकड़ी थी। आप के पिताश्री ने POTA से मुख़्तार को बचा लिया था। pic.twitter.com/DNrWELSenp

— Brij Lal (@BrijLal_IPS) September 15, 2021

“The SP should change its election symbol from the cycle to LMG, which is appropriate for it,” Lal said in a tweet sharing a picture of an LMG.

“This LMG was ordered by Mukhtar Ansari for the murder of Krishnanand Rai and was caught by the STF in January 2004. Your pitashreee [father Mulayam Singh who was then Chief Minister] had saved Mukhtar from the POTA,” Lal said in an attack on former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.

In 2019, a special CBI court in Delhi acquitted Ansari, jailed MLA from Mau, and seven others in the 2005 murder of Krishnanand Rai, then a BJP MLA

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Maurya, while talking to reporters in Rae Bareli a day before also hit out at SP advising the party should rather change its election symbol to an ‘AK-47’. Maurya was also referring to recent inductions of members of the Ansari family in the Samajwadi Party.

Yadav had earlier criticised the Yogi Adityanath government for the alleged demolition of properties of alleged criminals and opponents and suggested a change of election symbol for the ruling party. Yadav told reporters on September 14, that the “Sarkar (government) should change its election symbol to bulldozer”.

Elections are due for the 403-member UP assembly early next year.

In 2017, the BJP had secured a thumping majority by winning 312 seats. The SP which was in power from 2012 to 2017 won only 47 of the 177 seats it contested while the Congress won seven of the 21 seats it contested.

The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has been flaunting that it has demolished or seized property worth over Rs 1500 crore of alleged mafia dons and criminals, including Ansaris, as part of its drive against organised crime. The SP had, however, accused the Yogi Adityanath government of misusing authority and targeting opponents with bulldozers.

“The government’s biggest accomplishment is that it has a bulldozer. A bulldozer comes with steering. Today it is moving in one direction, tomorrow it can move in another direction,” said Yadav.