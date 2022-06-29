English
    Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs to fly to a neighbouring state of Maharashtra from Guwahati on June 30: Sources

    Moneycontrol News
    June 29, 2022 / 11:09 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Dissident Shiv Sena MLAs and a group of independent legislators, led by Eknath Shinde, who have been camping at a hotel here since June 22, will leave for a neighbouring state of Maharashtra later on Wednesday, official sources said.

    A chartered flight will depart from the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati in the afternoon with the MLAs, they said.

    "It will leave around 3 pm from Guwahati," the sources told PTI. Asked about the destination, they said it is likely to be a neighbouring state" of Maharashtra.

    Three air-conditioned Assam State Transport Corporation have reached the Radisson Blu hotel to carry the legislators to the airport, the sources added.

    Earlier in the day, Shinde had told reporters outside Kamakhya temple here that he will return to Mumbai on Thursday to "complete necessary formalities".

    (With PTI inputs)
    Tags: #Assam #Goa #India #Politics #Shiv Sena
    first published: Jun 29, 2022 10:56 am
