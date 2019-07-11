App
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2019 01:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rebel MLAs camping in Mumbai likely to board plane to Bengaluru in afternoon

The move comes after the Supreme Court allowed the rebel MLAs of the Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka to meet the Speaker at 6 pm to convey to him their decision to resign.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Fourteen Karnataka rebel MLAs staying at a hotel in Mumbai may fly back to Bengaluru on July 11 afternoon to meet the Assembly Speaker, sources said.

The move comes after the Supreme Court allowed the rebel MLAs of the Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka to meet the Speaker at 6 pm to convey to him their decision to resign.

"The rebel MLAs can now appear before the Speaker in Karnataka. They are planning to book a flight at 2 pm to Bengaluru so that they can meet the speaker and put forth their statement," a source said.

Asked if some more ruling coalition MLAs in Karnataka were likely to switch sides, he said, "They will join these legislators in Bengaluru itself. The future course of action will be decided after the MLAs meet the speaker," he said.

Fourteen MLAs -- including those of the Congress, the JD(S) and Independents -- have been staying at the Renaissance Hotel in Powai after resigning from the Karnataka Assembly and withdrawing support to the coalition government.
First Published on Jul 11, 2019 12:49 pm

