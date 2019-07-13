App
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2019 03:30 PM IST

Rebel Karnataka MLAs head to Shirdi for visit to Saibaba temple

The rebel legislators of the Congress-JD(S) will pay obeisance to Saibaba at the temple in Shirdi in Ahmednagar district.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Fourteen rebel MLAs from Karnataka, who have been camping in Mumbai since the last week, Saturday headed to Shirdi.

"The MLAs left for Shirdi in a private plane. They will return later in the day," sources said.

On Friday, four of the 14 legislators had visited the Siddhivinayak temple in central Mumbai and offered prayers to Lord Ganesh.

The legislators have been camping in Mumbai since last Saturday after resigning and withdrawing support to the 13- month-old JD(S)-Congress government in Karnataka, bringing it on the verge of collapse.

They went to Bengaluru to submit their resignations on Thursday, but returned to a luxury hotel here the same day.

The 11-day monsoon session of the Karnataka Legislature began on July 12.
First Published on Jul 13, 2019 03:21 pm

#India #Politics

