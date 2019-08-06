App
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2019 02:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rebel AAP MLA Kapil Mishra moves Delhi HC against his disqualification from legislative assembly

The order was issued on a petition of AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj seeking Mishra's disqualification from the Delhi Assembly.

Rebel AAP MLA Kapil Mishra moved the Delhi High Court on August 6 against his disqualification from the Legislative Assembly under the anti-defection law.

Delhi Assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel had on Friday disqualified Mishra, an MLA from Karawal Nagar, saying his campaigning for the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha polls indicated that he has "given up the membership of his original political party".

According to an order issued by the speaker, Mishra's disqualification takes effect from January 27 this year when he shared dias with Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and the then Union minister Vijay Goel against the Aam Aadmi Party.

The order was issued on a petition of AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj seeking Mishra's disqualification from the Delhi Assembly.

It said that the AAP convener and leader of legislature party Arvind Kejriwal had in a letter on July 2 stated that the party has no objection to the Karawal Nagar MLA being disqualified.

Three more rebel AAP MLAs -- Anil Bajpayee, Devender Sehrawat and Sandeep Kumar -- are facing the danger of disqualification on Bharadwaj's petition.

First Published on Aug 6, 2019 02:00 pm

tags #India #Politics

