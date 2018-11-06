App
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2018 12:36 PM IST

Real Diwali when 'misrule' of NDA govt ends at Centre: Chandrababu Naidu

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said it would be a real Diwali for the country when the 'misrule' of the NDA government ends at the Centre.

"The real Diwali for the country is the day when the misrule of the NDA is put an end to," he said in his Diwali message to the people. The Chief Minister lashed out at the Centre, saying it had displayed an 'inhuman attitude' by not extending 'even a paisa' for victims of the devastating cyclone Titli that struck north coastal Andhra Pradesh last month.

"Despite the indifferent attitude of the Centre, we aided the cyclone victims and provided relief," he said. Noting that Diwali meant a 'row of lights', the Chief Minister hoped it would usher in a row of victories for Andhra Pradesh. "Seeing a glow in people's eyes is the real Diwali for me," he added.
tags #Chandrababu Naidu #Diwali #India #NDA #Politics #Samvat 2075

