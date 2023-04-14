 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Real 'anti-nationals' are those misusing power to divide Indians against each other: Sonia Gandhi

Moneycontrol News
Apr 14, 2023 / 09:47 AM IST

Penning an article in The Telegraph on the 132nd birth anniversary of Ambedkar, the architect of India's Constitution, Gandhi said today the real 'anti-nationals' are those who are misusing their power to divide Indians against each other on the grounds of religion, language, caste and gender.

Launching a scathing attack on the government on B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary, former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Friday alleged that the regime in power is "misusing and subverting" the institutions of the Constitution, and the people must act to defend the Constitution from this "systematic assault".

"As we honour Babasaheb's legacy today, we must remember his prescient warning that the success of the Constitution depends on the conduct of the people entrusted with the duty to govern," the Congress parliamentary party president said.

She alleged that today, the regime in power is misusing and subverting the institutions of the Constitution, and weakening its foundations of liberty, equality, fraternity and justice.