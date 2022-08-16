Ready to work with Centre to improve healthcare, education, stop calling them freebies: Arvind Kejriwal

Representative Image (Image : ANI)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged the Centre to use the Delhi government's expertise in improving school education and healthcare facilities across India to make it number one country in the world.

He also appealed to the BJP-led Union government to not term free education and health care facilities as "freebies".

There has been political acrimony over the issue of freebies with the BJP accusing Kejriwal of using it as a "bait" to trap people for power.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after inaugurating the Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, cautioned people against what he called the "revdi culture" of offering freebies for garnering votes and said it is "very dangerous" for the development of the country.

Modi had used 'revdi' as a metaphor for freebies being promised by some parties to woo voters and said the people, especially the youth, should guard against it.

"We are ready to work with the Centre to improve health services and education. I also request Centre to stop calling them freebies," Kejriwal said at a press conference held virtually.

There is a need to open government schools on a large scale, improve them, regularise guest teachers and train teachers for children's future. Then India can become a "rich country", the Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener said.

"All this can be done in five years. We have done this. I urge the Centre to use our expertise to improve government schools and healthcare facilities. All state governments can work together," Kejriwal said.