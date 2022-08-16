English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Commodity Markets Live: Oil Below $90; What Explains The Fall?
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Ready to work with Centre to improve healthcare, education, stop calling them freebies: Arvind Kejriwal

    Arvind Kejriwal also appealed to the BJP-led Union government to not term free education and health care facilities as "freebies".

    Moneycontrol News
    August 16, 2022 / 11:44 AM IST
    Representative Image (Image : ANI)

    Representative Image (Image : ANI)

    Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged the Centre to use the Delhi government's expertise in improving school education and healthcare facilities across India to make it number one country in the world.

    He also appealed to the BJP-led Union government to not term free education and health care facilities as "freebies".

    There has been political acrimony over the issue of freebies with the BJP accusing Kejriwal of using it as a "bait" to trap people for power.

    Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after inaugurating the Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, cautioned people against what he called the "revdi culture" of offering freebies for garnering votes and said it is "very dangerous" for the development of the country.

    Modi had used 'revdi' as a metaphor for freebies being promised by some parties to woo voters and said the people, especially the youth, should guard against it.

    Close

    Related stories

    "We are ready to work with the Centre to improve health services and education. I also request Centre to stop calling them freebies," Kejriwal said at a press conference held virtually.

    There is a need to open government schools on a large scale, improve them, regularise guest teachers and train teachers for children's future. Then India can become a "rich country", the Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener said.

    "All this can be done in five years. We have done this. I urge the Centre to use our expertise to improve government schools and healthcare facilities. All state governments can work together," Kejriwal said.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Arvind Kejriwal #education #healthcare #India #Politics
    first published: Aug 16, 2022 11:46 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.