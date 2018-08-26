App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2018 09:41 AM IST | Source: PTI

Ready to talk to all PMs but our PM won't be held hostage to terrorism: MoS M J Akbar

Pakistan should learn from its "great friend" China, with whom India has not "exchanged a single bullet" in many years despite having differences, the minister added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar said India was ready to talk to "all prime ministers" but asserted the country's prime minister could not be held hostage to terrorism. He said talks with Pakistan were possible when there was peace.

"Our prime minister will never be held hostage to terrorism," Akbar said during a talk on 'India's Foreign Policy for 21st Century' at Mapusa near here.

Pakistan should learn from its "great friend" China, with whom India has not "exchanged a single bullet" in many years despite having differences, the minister added.

"Yes, we have differences with China, but our differences with China must not become disputes and disputes must not become confrontations and confrontations must not become conflicts," the minister said.

"It is some achievement that during perhaps years not a single bullet has been exchanged with China," he said.

"Those who wonder why our relationship with our western neighbour, Pakistan, does not improve....Pakistan is China's great friend. Pakistan should learn from China.

"If not a single bullet was exchanged (with Pakistan), then we would talk. I had said 'Aman ki bat hogi jab aman hoga' (there will be talk of peace when there is peace)," Akbar added.
First Published on Aug 26, 2018 09:26 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #M J Akbar #Pakistan #Terrorism

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.