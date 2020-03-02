App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2020 08:20 AM IST | Source: PTI

Ready to play any role to maintain peace in country: Rajinikanth

"I am willing to play any role in order to maintain peace in the country. I too agree with their (Muslim outfit leaders) comment that a country's prime objective should be love, unity and peace," he said in the tweet.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Days after condemning the communal violence in Delhi, Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth said that he was willing to play any role in order to maintain peace in the country. The actor made the comments in a tweet after a few leaders from a Muslim outfit called on him at his residence.

"I am willing to play any role in order to maintain peace in the country. I too agree with their (Muslim outfit leaders) comment that a country's prime objective should be love, unity and peace," he said in the tweet.

Earlier in the day, members of the Muslim outfit 'Tamil Nadu Jama'athul Uama Sabai' met the 69-year-old actor at his Poes Garden residence.

Close

Communal violence in northeast Delhi last week, which was sparked by protests over the CAA, and has left 42 dead and over 200 injured.

related news

Last week, Rajinikanth had lashed out at the Centre over the violence in Delhi, saying the riots should have been dealt with an "iron fist". In a sharp attack on the BJP-led Centre, he asked those in power to "resign and go" if the violence could not be crushed.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 2, 2020 08:12 am

tags #India #Politics #Rajinikanth

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.