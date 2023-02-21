Ready to listen if Rahul Gandhi has 'superior knowledge and wisdom' on China: Jaishankar

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on February 20 lashed out at senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his continuous criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre’s “defensive” China policy.

In an interview with the news agency ANI, Jaishankar said he is willing to listen to Rahul Gandhi if he has superior knowledge and wisdom on China.

“I have been the longest-serving ambassador in China. I have been dealing with a lot of these border issues for a very long time. I would say… let me put it to you this way… I am not suggesting that I am necessarily the most knowledgeable person, but I would have a fairly good self-opinion of my understanding of what is out there. But if he has superior knowledge and wisdom, I am always willing to listen,” said Jaishankar.

Commenting on the agreements signed by India with neighbouring countries over border issues, Jaishankar said, “Rajiv Gandhi went to Beijing in 1988...signed agreements in 1993 and 1996. I do not think signing those agreements was wrong. This is not a political point I am making. I think those agreements were signed at that time because we needed to stabilise the border. And they did stabilise the border.”

Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, the external affairs minister said the government is not defensive regarding China. India currently has the largest peacetime deployment in history on the China border, he added. "If I would have to sum up this China thing, please do not buy this narrative that somewhere the government is on the defensive...somewhere we are being accommodative. I ask people if we were being accommodative, who sent the Indian Army to the LAC (Line of Actual Control). Rahul Gandhi did not send them. Narendra Modi sent them," said Jaishankar.

Whenever Congress comes to power, corruption comes along: BJP President JP Nadda On being asked about the Congress’ accusations that neither PM Modi nor he mention the word China, Jaishankar said, “They must have some problem understanding words beginning with ‘C’. It’s not true. I think they are deliberately misrepresenting the situation. This government is serious about border infrastructure." Commenting on the Chinese constructions at the Pangong Lake region in Ladakh, Jaishankar said that the area had been under illegal occupation of China since the 1962 war. “Now you are going to blame the Modi government in 2023 for a bridge which the Chinese captured in 1962 and you don't have the honesty to say that it is where it happened,” he said.

