Ready to listen if Rahul Gandhi has 'superior knowledge and wisdom' on China: Jaishankar

Moneycontrol News
Feb 21, 2023 / 07:29 PM IST

The external affairs minister said the government is not defensive regarding China. India currently has the largest peacetime deployment in history on the China border, he said.

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on February 20 lashed out at senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his continuous criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre’s “defensive” China policy.

In an interview with the news agency ANI, Jaishankar said he is willing to listen to Rahul Gandhi if he has superior knowledge and wisdom on China.

“I have been the longest-serving ambassador in China. I have been dealing with a lot of these border issues for a very long time. I would say… let me put it to you this way… I am not suggesting that I am necessarily the most knowledgeable person, but I would have a fairly good self-opinion of my understanding of what is out there. But if he has superior knowledge and wisdom, I am always willing to listen,” said Jaishankar.

Commenting on the agreements signed by India with neighbouring countries over border issues, Jaishankar said, “Rajiv Gandhi went to Beijing in 1988...signed agreements in 1993 and 1996. I do not think signing those agreements was wrong. This is not a political point I am making. I think those agreements were signed at that time because we needed to stabilise the border. And they did stabilise the border.”