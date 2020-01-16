Ready to join probe in connection with JNU violence: ABVP member Komal Sharma

"It is being claimed in the media and social media that I am absconding, which is false, and so I write to you to join the investigation," she said in a letter to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Joy Tirkey
Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) member Komal Sharma, who has been called for questioning by the Delhi Police in connection with the January 5 violence at the JNU campus here, wrote to the head of the investigating team on January 16, saying she was ready to join the probe.
"It is being claimed in the media and social media that I am absconding, which is false, and so I write to you to join the investigation. I can join in for questioning either at the office of the National Commission for Women or at a place and time appropriate to you, which may be communicated to me through this mail."Me and my family are concerned about my security and ask you to ensure the same," she said in a letter to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Joy Tirkey.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.