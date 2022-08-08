 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Ready to embrace JD(U) if Nitish Kumar breaks ranks with BJP: RJD

PTI
Aug 08, 2022 / 01:29 PM IST

RJD national vice-president Shivanand Tiwary said that convening meetings of legislators by both parties on Tuesday were a clear indication that the situation was extraordinary.

JDU chief and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo)

Amid a brewing political storm in Bihar, the opposition RJD on Monday said it was ready to embrace Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his JD(U) if he broke ranks with the BJP.

RJD national vice-president Shivanand Tiwary said that convening meetings of legislators by both parties on Tuesday were a clear indication that the situation was extraordinary.

Personally, I am not aware of the goings on. But we cannot ignore the fact that both parties, which together had sufficient numbers to muster a majority, have convened such meetings when an assembly session is not round the corner, Tiwary told reporters here.

If Nitish chooses to dump NDA, what choice do we have except to embrace him (gale lagaenge'). RJD is committed to fighting the BJP. If the chief minister decides to join this fight, we will have to take him along, said Tiwary.

PTI
TAGS: #BJP #India #JD(U) #Politics #RJD
first published: Aug 8, 2022 01:32 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.